Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Merlin readies to resume production

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
TEXTILE manufacturing concern, Merlin has stockpiled 25 tonnes of yarn at its factory in Bulawayo as it prepares to resume production next month.

The company suspended production long back and has been under judicial management since 2012.

Early this month, the company said it was embarking on a gradual re-employment of former workers underpinned by a business turnaround strategy following the injection of $2.1 million minimum working capital.

In the long-term, the company requires at least $30 million to operate at full capacity.

The $2.1 million working capital was sourced from one of Merlin's creditors and under the business revival plan the working capital will be for carrying out minor repairs and maintenance on selected machinery and equipment.

In an interview yesterday, the firm's workers committee chairman Mr Nyasha Mugurasave said maintenance works of the factory machinery were in progress and would be complete in the next few weeks.

"Maintenance works started a week ago and by the second week of February we would have finished the exercise before actual production resumes mid next month.

"In preparation for production, we have a 25-tonne stockpile of yarn that we secured from a supplier in Harare," he said.

Yarn is one of the critical raw materials in the textile industry.

As part of its market re-penetration, the manufacturing concern would start by producing samples to solicit orders.

"We have since received one of our biggest orders from Harare and as we resume production, we will be producing for that customer," said Mr Mugurasave.

Before its closure, the textile company produced high quality textile products like napkins and towels.

In line with modern fashion trends, Merlin would now be producing high demand products such as face towels, morning gowns, bed sheets, baby carriers, bath mats, wrappers and kitchen towels.

The textile firm's judicial manager Mr Cecil Madondo would not be drawn into giving more details yesterday as he was in a meeting but only said:

"There is some activity going on at the factory right now."

Mr Madondo is on record saying the employment process at Merlin would be gradual starting with former workers as production will be on a small-scale.

One of the oldest textile giants in Bulawayo, Merlin was established in the 1950s and used to employ more than 1 000 workers.

As it is resuscitated, it is envisaged that the textile firm would tap into the Special Economic Zones model following its proposal to establish a ginnery expected to add impetus to the firm's survival.

Under the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) initiative, which is in sync with the value addition and beneficiation thrust under Zim-Asset, the Government has earmarked Bulawayo for industrialisation.

Recently, the company postponed an auction sale of non-core assets (not in use) in Bulawayo pending an approval from the High Court.

In terms of Section 307 of the Companies Act, the judicial manager has to seek approval from the High Court to conduct an auction sale.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

4 bedroomed house to rent

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Sliding doors on sale

Range rover on sale

Dunlop tyres on sale

Iphone6 on sale

House to buy

On sale is shop display


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

44 secs ago | 0 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

52 mins ago | 97 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 905 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 702 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 821 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 942 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 854 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

5 hrs ago | 1189 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3676 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6078 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 690 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 976 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3171 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 729 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 594 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days