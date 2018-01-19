Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
AMERICAN restaurant chain and international franchise, Pizza Hut is set to open its first outlet in Zimbabwe early next month.

The move is likely to increase competition in the country's fast food retail business.

The United States company confirmed the move on its Facebook page, Pizza Hut Zimbabwe.

"You've been asking. We now have a launch date. Pizza Hut's signature dough lands in Zimbabwe on February 2, 2018," reads the post.

According to Fin24, the new launch is in partnership with local Zimbabwean company Silicoade Capital which owns the franchise for Pizza Hut and Ster-Kinekor Zim.

Pizza Hut Zimbabwe said it was motivated to bring its business to Zimbabwe by the country's potential for growth.

It said the amount and size of its investment will depend on the success of its first outlet, which would be opened at Sam Levy's Village Shopping Mall in Borrowdale, Harare.

"Pizza Hut and its parent company Yum! Brands see Zimbabwe as a strategically integral market to its expansion across Africa.

"The Zimbabwean market has displayed large potential for growth despite economic challenges.

"We will open as many as possible depending on the success of the first few Pizza Hut outlets."

This comes barely five months after another American brand and international fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) opened its latest outlet in Bulawayo becoming the sixth outlet in Zimbabwe.

This is a demonstration of the confidence investors have in the country's fast food retail business.

Apart from KFC, Pizza Hut will compete with other international brands such as Innscor Africa's quick service restaurant business, Simba Brands which is listed on the Zimbabwe-Stock Exchange.

Simba Brands outlets include Nando's, Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn, Fish Inn, Creamy Inn, and Steers, among others.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Pizza, #Hut, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Mazda mvp on sale

On sale is shop display

Pajero on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Sliding doors on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

4 bedroomed house to rent

On sale are rolex watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

13 mins ago | 67 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

1 hr ago | 122 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 940 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

5 hrs ago | 614 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

5 hrs ago | 714 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

6 hrs ago | 1201 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 637 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3732 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6197 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 773 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 705 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 658 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3227 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 749 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days