Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake
DELTA TECHNICAL INSTITUTE 2018 APPRENTICESHIP INTAKE
Applications for apprenticeship training with Delta Beverages are invited in the following trades:
- Fitting & Turning
- Boiler-making
- Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
- Motor Mechanic (including diesel)
- Auto Electrical
- Panel Beating
- Electrical - Power
- Instrumentation & Control
- Millwrights **
Ideal candidates should satisfy the following minimum requirements:
- A minimum of 5 "O" Level subjects (including English, Mathematics and Science) with grades C or better. (Preference will be given to applicants with higher educational qualifications).
- In addition to the above requirements, applicants for Millwrights ** should hold at least a National Certificate in any of the following Industries; Electrical, Mechanical or Automotive
- Applicants for 'Instrumentation and Control' must have at least two "A" Level Science subjects and grades B or better in Mathematics and Science subjects at 'O' Level.
- Clearance letter from the Ministry of Higher Education Apprenticeship Training Authority.
- Certified Copies of National I.D, birth, and educational certificates.
- Those only wishing to train in automotive trades must have a valid provisional or full driver's licence
- Be aged between 16 and 25 years by 1st May 2018
- Application letters should have contact telephone numbers, and cell phone numbers.
Application letters without all stated documents and requirements will not be considered.
Applications should be addressed to:
Human Resources Development Manager (DTI)
"Apprenticeship Intake 2018"
Delta Technical Institute
P.O. Box ST699
Southerton
HARARE
Or hand delivered to:
DTI, Delta Lager Manufacturing - Southerton Plant
21 Manchester Road, Corner Highfield Road
Southerton
HARARE
Closing date for applications is 28th February, 2018
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted before 11th of March 2018
Source - Delta