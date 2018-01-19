Latest News Editor's Choice


Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

DELTA TECHNICAL INSTITUTE 2018 APPRENTICESHIP INTAKE

Applications for apprenticeship training with Delta Beverages are invited in the following trades:

- Fitting & Turning
- Boiler-making
- Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
- Motor Mechanic (including diesel)
- Auto Electrical
- Panel Beating
- Electrical - Power
- Instrumentation & Control
- Millwrights **

Ideal candidates should satisfy the following minimum requirements:

- A minimum of 5 "O" Level subjects (including English, Mathematics and Science) with grades C or better. (Preference will be given to applicants with higher educational qualifications).

- In addition to the above requirements, applicants for Millwrights ** should hold at least a National Certificate in any of the following Industries; Electrical, Mechanical or Automotive

- Applicants for 'Instrumentation and Control' must have at least two "A" Level Science subjects and grades B or better in Mathematics and Science subjects at 'O' Level.

- Clearance letter from the Ministry of Higher Education Apprenticeship Training Authority.

- Certified Copies of National I.D, birth, and educational certificates.

- Those only wishing to train in automotive trades must have a valid provisional or full driver's licence

- Be aged between 16 and 25 years by 1st May 2018

- Application letters should have contact telephone numbers, and cell phone numbers.

Application letters without all stated documents and requirements will not be considered.

Applications should be addressed to:
Human Resources Development Manager (DTI)
"Apprenticeship Intake 2018"
Delta Technical Institute
P.O. Box ST699
Southerton
HARARE

Or hand delivered to:
DTI, Delta Lager Manufacturing - Southerton Plant
21 Manchester Road, Corner Highfield Road
Southerton
HARARE

Closing date for applications is 28th February, 2018

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted before 11th of March 2018



