Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

Business / Companies

by Delta

DELTA TECHNICAL INSTITUTE 2018 APPRENTICESHIP INTAKE





Applications for apprenticeship training with Delta Beverages are invited in the following trades:- Fitting & Turning- Boiler-making- Refrigeration & Air Conditioning- Motor Mechanic (including diesel)- Auto Electrical- Panel Beating- Electrical - Power- Instrumentation & Control- Millwrights **Ideal candidates should satisfy the following minimum requirements:- A minimum of 5 "O" Level subjects (including English, Mathematics and Science) with grades C or better. (Preference will be given to applicants with higher educational qualifications).- In addition to the above requirements, applicants for Millwrights ** should hold at least a National Certificate in any of the following Industries; Electrical, Mechanical or Automotive- Applicants for 'Instrumentation and Control' must have at least two "A" Level Science subjects and grades B or better in Mathematics and Science subjects at 'O' Level.- Clearance letter from the Ministry of Higher Education Apprenticeship Training Authority.- Certified Copies of National I.D, birth, and educational certificates.- Those only wishing to train in automotive trades must have a valid provisional or full driver's licence- Be aged between 16 and 25 years by 1st May 2018- Application letters should have contact telephone numbers, and cell phone numbers.Application letters without all stated documents and requirements will not be considered.Applications should be addressed to:Human Resources Development Manager (DTI)"Apprenticeship Intake 2018"Delta Technical InstituteP.O. Box ST699SouthertonHARAREOr hand delivered to:DTI, Delta Lager Manufacturing - Southerton Plant21 Manchester Road, Corner Highfield RoadSouthertonHARAREClosing date for applications is 28th February, 2018Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted before 11th of March 2018