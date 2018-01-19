Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

Business / Companies

by Staff Reporter

Offer also includes free 3rd piece of luggage and My Emirates Pass

HARARE

- Emirates, which has daily flights to Dubai from Zimbabwe is offering travellers the opportunity to visit Dubai with a special Economy and Business Class return airfare that includes attractive fares, a free third piece of luggage of up to 23 kg and a "My Emirates Pass".Under the special offer, an Economy Class ticket from Zimbabwe to Dubai costs US$405 and Business Class US$2,048. The fare offer is for a limited time only and tickets must be booked between January 24 and February 6, 2018, while travel must take place between January 24 and September 30, 2018. The cost of the ticket includes airport taxes.Voted by travellers as the Best Airline in the World in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice® Awards, Emirates is also offering a 3rd piece of luggage of up to 23kg for Economy Class and up to 32kg for Business Class, as well as a My Emirates Pass, which can be used for exclusive offers and discounts across Dubai.My Emirates Pass has also expanded the programme with more partners - customers can now enjoy special discounts at over 250 world class restaurants and hotel dining outlets in Dubai. Exclusive offers are also available on a range of leisure activities including visits to championship golf courses, thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit www.emirates.com/zw .Dubai provides a great escape for visitors and is a common destination for people from Zimbabwe doing business. Its year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings offers something for the whole family. Visitors to Dubai can use My Emirates Pass to enjoy some of the city's must-see places like Global Village - multi-cultural festival park and shopping destination - as well as theme parks such as Wild Wadi Waterpark and IMG World of Adventures.The city also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets.On all Emirates' flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, which offers over 3,000 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids' meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will experience the world-famous hospitality from Emirates' multinational cabin crew who come from 135 nationalities and speak over 60 languages, while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.Emirates flies once a day from Harare International Airport to Dubai. To book, or for more information on fares, terms and conditions, please visit www.emirates.com/zw or visit the local Emirates office at 18 Wakefield Road, Avondale, Harare. For reservations, ticketing and other inquiries, the Emirates call centre number is +263 86 7704 4444.*local terms and conditions apply*