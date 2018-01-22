Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

CAAZ, Air Zimbabwe bury hatchet

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Air Zimbabwe passengers will from Thursday February 1, 2018 no longer be required to pay air ticket charge and passenger service fees directly to the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) as the tax will now be included on their tickets.

Passengers have been paying passengers service fees of $15 for local departures and $50 for international departures. CAAZ said yesterday the move was taken to ensure the smooth flow of passengers and facilitate the ease of doing business.

"CAAZ is pleased to inform the travelling public that with effect from 1 February 2018, all Air Zimbabwe issued tickets will include the PSC and AIDEF and the codes CB and XI WI will appear on the ticket," said CAAZ in a statement. "All Air Zimbabwe passengers, who would have bought air tickets on and after 1 February 2018 will not be required to buy departure coupons from CAAZ."

The authority, however, said passengers who purchased their tickets before February 1 would still be required to pay the taxes directly to it. This brings an end to a three year impasse that had strained relations between the two Government entities due to the failure by Air Zimbabwe to remit the fees it had collected on behalf of CAAZ.

It comes after CAAZ and Air Zimbabwe last year announced a truce over the issue after they decided to set up a joint nostro account following protracted engagements.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

For sale are aluminum windows

Comforters on sale

On sale is telescope

For sale are top notch watches

Classic handbags on sale

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Sofa on sale

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

4 mins ago | 17 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

25 mins ago | 234 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

45 mins ago | 520 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2091 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1218 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 966 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 664 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1713 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 840 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1015 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 651 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days