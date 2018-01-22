Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Govt gazettes Zisco Debt Assumption Bill

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Government has gazetted the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Debt Assumption) Bill, H.B 2, 2018 to take over about to $500 million owed to both domestic and external debtors. The Bill was published by Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda under General Notice 117 in an Extraordinary Government Gazette published on January 19. The parastatal owes $494 817 324 to both domestic and external creditors.

A schedule of the Bill indicates the company owes $211 912 400 in external loans, $6 095 620 to external suppliers, while $219 113 219 is owed to domestic suppliers, utilities and statutory obligations and $57 696 085 in domestic loans.

Clause 3 of the Bill shows the debts consist of liabilities incurred by ZISCO before January 1, 2017, those validated and reconciled by the Debt Management Office and liabilities arising out of a Government guarantee or undertaking.

Clause 5 of the Bill says the Debt Management Office, when validating and reconciling claims, will require copies of the loan agreement or contract, other documents supporting the claim that include shipment schedules showing commodities supplied, quantity and price, initial balance, disbursements made, payments effected and the dates and principal amount of claim and interest. ZISCO stopped operations in 2008, making redundant over 5 000 employees.

Attempts by two Indian firms to revive its operations have, for various reasons, failed since then.

In 2006, another Indian company, Global Steel Holdings Limited, was given management control of the firm after promising to inject $400 million in a rehabilitate, operate and transfer arrangement, but the deal failed to materialise under unclear circumstances.

Another Indian firm, Essar Africa Holdings, also signed a deal with Government in 2011 to revive the steel giant in a transaction valued at $750 million. The deal also collapsed due to a number of reasons, including differences in the then inclusive Government.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Zico, #Debt, #Govt

Comments

For sale are aluminum windows

Comforters on sale

On sale is telescope

For sale are top notch watches

Classic handbags on sale

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Sofa on sale

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

4 mins ago | 16 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

25 mins ago | 230 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 513 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2087 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 906 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1215 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 965 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 664 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1712 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 840 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 651 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days