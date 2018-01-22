Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Economic think tank, Business Monitor International (BMI), has not ruled out that Econet Wireless Zimbabwe might decide to exit the market, especially as recent decisions by the regulator impact its profitability, BusinessDaily reported.

The think tank also believes that there is a strong possibility that a new international player could enter the Zimbabwean market through the acquisition of Telecel.

In its report dated 26 January 2018, BMI said the regulator's involvement in the mobile market has caused private operator Econet to express complaints over favouritism towards government-backed operators.

"Coupled with high taxes and other fees, we believe this has had a detrimental effect on competition and investment, eroding operators' margins and may cause Econet to exit the market," said the report.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe recently announced a review in legislation to allow operators to pay their licensing fees in instalments, after public operators NetOne and Telecel Zimbabwe struggled to make once-off payments. Of the three mobile operators, only Econet Wireless has paid the full $137.5 million fee set in 2013. Econet remains the dominant player with a market share of over 50%, and it distinguishes itself with superior network coverage, attractive VAS services and attractive on-net call tariffs.

BMI opine that the government taking over Telecel in 2016 reduced competition, although both Telecel and NetOne have embarked on an investment drive to catch up in terms of network coverage and quality.

BMI believes the POTRAZ is looking to provide an alternative to Econet's dominance by encouraging infrastructure sharing, of which Econet owns the majority.

A fourth mobile licence was issued to state-owned fixed telecoms operator TelOne in 2011, but it remains unutilised because of lack of resources to roll out services.

BMI concludes by saying, "The government's view of the telecoms sector as a revenue booster through taxation and ongoing tensions between Econet and the government over the regulator's perceived preferential treatment to state-owned operators pose important risks to growth and investment. While unlikely, we cannot rule out that Econet might decide to exit the market, especially as recent decisions by the regulator impact its profitability."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community

Comments

Couches for sale

Ford focus on sale

Comforters on sale

Maq washing powder on sale

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

For sale is canon projector

1000litre water tank on sale

4by 4 twin cab on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

22 mins ago | 174 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 466 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2055 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1193 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 659 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 589 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1705 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 675 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1010 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 534 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 804 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days