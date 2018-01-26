Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has, with immediate effect, directed banks not to levy 5 percent tax on all transactions below $10 as a way of promoting financial inclusion. This comes as Government moves to provide safety nets to cushion vulnerable people and allow them to transact freely. Banks heeded Government's call to remove the $0, 05 tax on transactions below $10.

In a gazette last week, the Government said: "The Amendment of section 22B of Chap 23:04, ‘automated financial transactions tax' of the Finance Act [Chapter 23: 04] is amended by the deletion of "for each transaction on which the tax is payable" and the substitution of "for each transaction exceeding Ten United States dollars on which the tax is payable."

"Section 22G (Intermediated money transfer tax) of the Finance Act [Chapter 23:04] is amended by the deletion of "for each transaction on which the tax is payable and the transaction is exceeding Ten United States dollars on which the tax is payable."

Steward Bank CEO, Dr Lance Mambondiani, told The Herald that the removal of the 5 cents tax will go a long way in promoting financial inclusion. "For a long time, we have been in negotiations with the Government to scrap that 5 cents tax for any amount less than $10 and finally the authorities had paid heed to our appeals. This will certainly make waves in promoting financial inclusion as banking products are becoming more and cheaper to our people.

"This may be the other way of encouraging the unbanked public to start banking as this beat all mobile payments platforms, which charge a certain fee for every transaction made. As time goes on, this will make those who do not want bank accounts to have one."

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has since slashed bank cash withdrawal charges following an outcry from members of the public. The new charges were put at 1 percent of an amount withdrawn at an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and 1.25 percent for withdrawals over the counter.

Against this background and as part of ongoing efforts to promote financial inclusion and to ensure that banking products and services are affordable to the banking public, RBZ reviewed cash withdrawal charges downwards. RBZ continued to monitor the cost of bank charges to ensure access to affordable banking services and at the same time promoting the use of plastic money.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Herald
More on: #Banks, #Govt, #Tax

Comments

Sofa for sale

Ladies handbags for sale

Maq washing powder on sale

Comforters on sale

For sale is honda fit

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

Vw lt 35

For sale is canon projector


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe must invest more agriculture to improve food security

36 secs ago | 0 Views

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

2 hrs ago | 2432 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

3 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

4 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

4 hrs ago | 2016 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

5 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

5 hrs ago | 4925 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

5 hrs ago | 2497 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

5 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

5 hrs ago | 1393 Views

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

5 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

6 hrs ago | 4279 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

7 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 921 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

7 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

7 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

7 hrs ago | 989 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

7 hrs ago | 725 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

7 hrs ago | 720 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

7 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Customs urged to combat cross-border crime

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Econet Wireless ventures into car insurance

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Tsvangirai admits campaign off the rails

7 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa fails to charm cautious stock market

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped' in pond

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Businessman ordered to reimburse partners $77 800

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Music promoter 'caught' with python

7 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Putting God first pays for Pelandaba-Mpopoma

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Cont Mhlanga comes out of retirement

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Logistical issues delay cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa returns

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Castrate the, says Judge

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Poor infrastructure hinders growth'

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Citizen's arrest of people demanding voter slips serial numbers

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khama Billiat remains in limbo

7 hrs ago | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days