Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe government in mine firesale

Business / Companies

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE'S government will relinquish absolute control of its vast but under-utilised mining assets, which have chronically underperformed due to under-capitalisation and mismanagement.In a call for "expression of interest", the government-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) is inviting investors to partner it in a range of under-exploited mineral assets, which include gold, coal-bed methane, emeralds, tantalite, lithium and graphite.