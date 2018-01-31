Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is expected to officially launch a newly installed state-of-the art dairy plant at Kaguvi Vocational Training Centre near Kwekwe soon, as part the new Government's 100-day plan, Women and Youths Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni has said.

The new project - a private-public partnership (PPP) venture between Government and Kwekwe-based dairy processing firm, Dendary - began in November last year. It now has 10 dairy cows which produce about 150 litres of milk per day.

Speaking during an occasion to officially launch a new dairy farm management certificate course at the vocational centre last week, Minister Nyoni said President Mnangagwa expected every ministry to present tangible results in 100 days, and the dairy farm project was one of her ministry's achievements.

"Our Principal is results-oriented and I would like to apologise for coming late for this function," she said. "The President had called me to his office for a briefing on what we have achieved as a ministry so far as part of the Government's 100-day plan.

"I am glad to announce to you that I mentioned Kaguvi Vocational Training Centre and its new dairy farm project as one of our achievements and the President will soon be coming down here to officially open this project."

Minister Nyoni said the dairy project had seen 70 youths enrolling to train under the newly introduced course.

She applauded Kaguvi for equipping youths with various technical skills that make them self-reliant.

"Kaguvi is one of the best organised vocational training centres in the country and I want to commend you for that," said Minister Nyoni. "You must keep the standard and continue churning out youths with skills that make them create jobs for themselves instead of going out to look for jobs."

Government, she said, planned to set up at least two vocational training centres in every district.

"We have given ourselves a target of having started construction of these centres in the next six months," said Minister Nyoni. "We expect these new vocational training centres to be at foundation level within the next six months."

Kaguvi Vocational Training Centre acting principal Mr Villie Makonje said initially the institution intended to recruit 50 students for the new dairy farm management certificate course, but the response was overwhelming.

"We ended up taking 70 students due to the overwhelming demand for the new course," he said.

Source - chronicle

