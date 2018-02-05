Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Unilever Zimbabwe set for a rebound

by Staff Reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The key outcomes of foreign direct investment (FDI) are already manifesting after multinational company Unilever made a capital investment of close to half a million dollars towards transforming its Unilever Zimbabwe factory capacity on its savoury product line amid future plans for further expansion to increase production on its other home care products.

The investment package by Unilever Zimbabwe a subsidiary of Unilever East Africa is a huge statement of intent that highlights the firm's confidence in the Zimbabwean market.

The new plant has the capacity to process 30 tonnes of their largest savoury product unit which is double the production capacity from their previous operations.

It's an investment that will also have huge cuts on their import bill as it was relying on imports from Kenya and there are also plans to further reduce the expenditure when it expands its manufacturing capacity to other product lines.

A move widely viewed as a response to the new thrust of open business, the firm is buoyant that through this investment there is a high likelihood to record their highest turnover.

This transformation process by the firm will position Zimbabwe as the largest processor for the savoury product unit and thus present opportunities to become an export hub for the product line within the region.

This will cushion them from the challenges of foreign currency that have resulted in the shutdown of its dish washing processing plant subsequently leading to the shortage of the product on the market.

This is a factor which the central bank admits has presented problems for firms which can be addressed though expanding export capacity.

Nevertheless, the commitment by the firm to rebuild its operations and focus on producing part of their products locally bears testimony of their confidence in the economic resurgence of the country.

Key transformational processes to relax the investment climate in the country are expected to further attract foreign direct investment with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe stating that it is working on a policy that will protect and guarantee the smooth flow of investor funds.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Speakers on sale

2 bedroom cottage to let

Khaykhaya arts for entertainment

Building construction and renovations

Gmb lodge

Accommodation

Speakers on sale

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

75 political parties to contest in Zimbabwe's 2018 elections

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa's administration cements its stranglehold on key State institutions

5 hrs ago | 606 Views

UZ Department of Sociology says Grace Mugabe PhD is fake

5 hrs ago | 962 Views

Fresh $1m charges for Mzembi

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint his deputy CJ soon

5 hrs ago | 571 Views

Over 2500 prisoners to be freed

5 hrs ago | 1137 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa brags about Supa Mandiwanzira

8 hrs ago | 2306 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa planting fish at Siyalima farm

8 hrs ago | 605 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa launches A1 farm model

10 hrs ago | 2514 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa says G40 is meeting in Cape Town South Africa

11 hrs ago | 6295 Views

ZEC's long road to BVR success

11 hrs ago | 678 Views

2018 Elections - Who will take the front seat?

11 hrs ago | 1326 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF has no vision, says Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

12 hrs ago | 5847 Views

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

12 hrs ago | 1352 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

13 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

13 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Mzembi arrested again

13 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

13 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

13 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

13 hrs ago | 9405 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

14 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

14 hrs ago | 3951 Views

Mwonzora under fire

14 hrs ago | 3844 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

17 hrs ago | 4981 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

17 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

18 hrs ago | 4919 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

18 hrs ago | 884 Views

G40 stole party name?

18 hrs ago | 3442 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

18 hrs ago | 4403 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

18 hrs ago | 2694 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

18 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

18 hrs ago | 4643 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

19 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 1428 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

19 hrs ago | 520 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

19 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

19 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

19 hrs ago | 871 Views

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

19 hrs ago | 818 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

19 hrs ago | 441 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

19 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

19 hrs ago | 343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days