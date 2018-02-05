Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Hwange colliery wants demonstrators ejected

by Staff Reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
HWANGE Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) has approached the High Court seeking an order directing acting Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to deploy anti-riot police to eject people protesting at its premises.

HCCL has been locked in a long standing labour dispute with its employees which saw the workers' spouses protesting since Monday last week.

Wives of HCCL employees have been demanding that the coal mining company fulfils its pledge to pay them outstanding salaries after agreeing to a scheme of arrangement last year.

Hundreds of women camped at the management office in Hwange where they used tree branches to block management from entering the premises. Some of them have been sleeping at the premises as part of their demonstration.

HCCL, through its lawyers Majoko and Majoko Legal Practitioners, yesterday filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court citing Police Comm-Gen Matanga, the officer commanding police in Matabeleland North and 10 spouses of its employees who organised the demonstrations as respondents.

In his founding affidavit, HCCL representative, Mr Allen Masiya, said they want an order directing the police bosses to discharge the functions of their office in terms of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) as the regulating authority by dispersing the "unlawful" gathering of demonstrators.

The company wants the protestors to be prevented from disrupting coal mining activities.

"On 29 January 2018, a fairly large and belligerent group of persons numbering  more than 200, including the third to 10th respondents, mostly women, descended on the applicant's offices, chanting slogans and denouncing management and they were waving placards. They forced their way through the gate to the HCCL office and all efforts by the applicant's security personnel to prevent the invasion failed as the demonstrators outnumbered them," said Mr Masiya.

He said despite making a report, police in Hwange refused to intervene, saying the demonstrators were expressing their constitutional rights.

"The applicant reported the disturbances to the police at Hwange Police Station and was advised by the officer-in-charge that the demonstrations have not been sanctioned. A police report was filed so that police could intervene and restore order since the gathering was unlawful and in violation of POSA. The officer in charge expressed hesitancy in intervening and expressed the view that the demonstrations are provided for in the constitution and as such legal," said Mr Masiya.

HCCL's lawyers said although sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution provides the rights to assemble and demonstrate, the fundamental rights and freedoms must be exercised reasonably and with due regards to the rights and freedoms of other persons.

"Section 56 of the Constitution admits to no doubt that the right to privacy entails and includes the right to not have property entered without permission.

The demonstrators continue to violate the applicant's right to privacy," said the lawyers.

The lawyers said the protestors are free to demonstrate outside the HCCL premises and should not interfere with the applicant's rights.

The lawyers said the demonstrators were in breach of the provisions of the law.

"They have been making noise and disturbance, encumbering and obstructing free passage in and out of the HCCL premises," they said.

Mr Masiya said on Tuesday the demonstrators used logs and human shields to barricade the main entrance into the colliery.

"The protestors on a daily basis make effigies and mock coffins inscribed with the names of the applicant's general manager and other senior executives.

The first and second respondents (acting Comm- Gen Matanga and officer commanding police in Matabeleland North Senior Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Chituku) have done very little to protect the applicant in the face of criminal behaviour and they have condoned lawlessness," he said .

Mr Masiya said they were seeking an order compelling the two police bosses to direct their subordinates to take the necessary steps to contain the "volatile" situation by deploying anti-riot police.

"Applicant prays that this matter be heard as an urgent application because there is a real likelihood of the breach of peace for as long as the HCCL premises remain under siege. The demonstrators are most obstructive and interfere with the applicant's business," he said.

On Friday last week Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu visited HCCL and addressed the protestors. During his visit, he asked the demonstrators to remove the barricades into the offices and allow management into the premises, but they refused saying they will continue camping at the gate until their demands are met.

Dr Mpofu said he had been sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to listen to their concerns as Government is committed to addressing workers' welfare.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

Toyota hiace on sale

2 bedroom cottage to let

Silver ring for sale

Free lander on sale

Benz watch on sale

2 roomed house for sale

Cottage to let

Kensington sofa for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in 'generational coup'

4 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Advocate Chamisa remains people's choice and favourite

4 hrs ago | 1874 Views

ZIMSEC English Exam saga: Minister violates section 68 of the Constitution

6 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mugabe allies plan to 'foment disharmony within Zimbabwe military'

6 hrs ago | 3763 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

6 hrs ago | 7328 Views

MDC-T quarrel as Tsvangirai lies in hospital

6 hrs ago | 924 Views

Chombo remanded to March for trial

6 hrs ago | 890 Views

Tsvangirai's family exposes Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1518 Views

'Jonathan Moyo not invited to SA meeting'

6 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Parly discovers anomalies at Health Ministry

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Tsvangirai family trashes Junta project meeting claims

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

Chaos along Luveve Road, as operation 'tornado' nets 81 vehicles

7 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mnangagwa: Is the West now seeking new, better puppet?

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

'Brace for Zimbabwe's bloody polls'

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

New supply dam for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Tsvangirai family jumps onto MDC-T factions bandwagon

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Govt urges dialogue

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mangudya in bid to woo investment

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Matemadanda preaches unity

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

It's dog eat dog in the MDC-T camp

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

'Zimsec must fall'

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Chiwenga speaks on improving tourist influx

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

BCC to livestream chamber meetings

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Makandiwa case takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

Parents fume over English exam resit

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Top lawyer in messy divorce

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

MDC-T, ZANU-PF leadership crisis a blessing for MRP

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

54 corrupt VID officers fired

9 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Killer injiva sentenced to death

9 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Zimsec assures candidates meals, overnight accommodation

9 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Highlanders to parade youngsters

9 hrs ago | 722 Views

Schools disclose pupils' HIV status

10 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

21 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

22 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

23 hrs ago | 1357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days