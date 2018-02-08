Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's largest shoe manufacturer, Bata Shoe Company, has called on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to increase the export incentive to 15 percent to boost exports by local companies.

The Central Bank last year announced that it had increased export incentives from 5 percent to 12 percent for top exporters as part of efforts to boost foreign exchange generation.

The export incentive scheme was introduced in 2016 by the RBZ under a $200 million bond notes facility guaranteed by AfreximBank while another scheme amounting to $300 million was also availed.

In his 2018 monetary policy statement last week, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said the export incentive scheme has enhanced competitiveness of Zimbabwe's exports and this has significantly contributed to the growth of exports which grew by 36 percent from $2.8 billion in 2016 to $3.8 billion in 2017.

Bata has been one of the companies which took advantage of the export incentive facility and has captured a significant market in the region which includes Zambia, Malawi and Botswana among others.

The company's managing director, Mr Ehsan Zaman, said the high cost of production inherent in the economy has compromised the competitiveness of local companies hence there was a need for the review of the export incentive upwards.

"We see greater opportunity in increasing the export business if we can be a bit competitive.

"We are working with the concerned authorities to get a better incentive may be up to 15 percent so that we can offer competitive prices because the cost of production here is very high.

"This ultimately affects our competitiveness against similar products from the region," he said.

Mr Zaman also appealed to Government for a speedy allocation of foreign currency to allow uninterrupted importation of critical raw materials.

He said his organisation might be forced to suspend some of its product lines should delays in forex allocation persist.

At its peak before the turn of the millennium, the company employed 5 000 people but at the height of hyperinflation, the figure drastically went down to under 500.

However, due to the improved economic climate in the country, the shoe manufacturing company has now improved on capacity utilisation levels operating at 90 percent and employing 1 200 people.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Bata, #RBZ, #Incentives

Comments

Available is a room to rent

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Mobile food trailer brand new

Town flat to share

Holiday accommodation available

Property for sale

It courses for cisco, comptia

Kirsty lounge suite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai deserves better

9 mins ago | 28 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

9 mins ago | 52 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

10 mins ago | 28 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

11 mins ago | 67 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

13 mins ago | 84 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

18 mins ago | 82 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

18 mins ago | 51 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1574 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1094 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2918 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 2632 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 951 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2401 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2328 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1264 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4567 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3781 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

8 hrs ago | 7189 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

8 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6775 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

BCC collects over $7m from building plans

9 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days