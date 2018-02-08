Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

by Agencies
7 hrs ago | Views
Safeguard, one of the country's leading security firms, is increasing the number of rapid response vehicles it has in Harare in response to an increase in the frequency of break-ins and thefts throughout the city, especially in the northern suburbs.

It has also forged closer links with neighbourhood watch representatives and introduced area patrols.

"The frequency of break-ins and thefts has increased significantly across the board but particularly in Harare's northern suburbs," Safeguard Alarms managing director Reason Chitiva said.

"We are therefore increasing the number of rapid response vehicles deployed in Harare. We already have the largest number of dedicated rapid response vehicles of any security organisation countrywide, with 15 in Harare alone. This will soon be increased to 18.

"Our rapid response teams, instead of remaining in strategic fixed positions, are now conducting area patrols to give them a greater footprint. It is hoped this will act as a deterrent to burglars and thieves," he said.

There are Safeguard rapid response teams deployed throughout the city to enable them to reach quickly the premises of any client whose security alarm is triggered. An electronic map of the quickest route is sent by the response control centre to the response team's Global Positioning Systems (GPS) enabled smartphone to further reduce the time it will take to reach the premises.

Safeguard is also offering its rapid response clients a cellphone panic button facility so that they can seek assistance in an emergency when they are away from home or request an escort on the way home if they believe they are being followed or are concerned about their security.

The rapid response service includes medical emergency response. In a medical emergency at the client's premises, a Safeguard response team proceeds to the premises, while an ambulance rushes to the scene.

Ace Air and Ambulance, one of the country's top ambulance service providers, has an exclusive agreement with Safeguard for the provision of ambulance services to its rapid response clients in Harare in a medical emergency.

Its ambulances have on board paramedics and life support equipment and drugs. The service provided by Ace Air Ambulance is part of the standard Safeguard response service in Harare. No payment to the ambulance crew or production of a medical aid card is required.

The response service is also linked to the Fire Brigade. Safeguard rapid response customers can either press the fire alarm button or security button on the alarm keypad in the event of a fire at their premises. Safeguard will call the fire brigade and send a response team to the premises.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

4 bed roomed house pumula south

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Available is a room to rent

4 bed roomed house pumula south

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 3 bedroomed house richmond on 1 acre

3pierce couches

Valentine special --stands forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

14 mins ago | 276 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

18 mins ago | 46 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

26 mins ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

1 hr ago | 1560 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

1 hr ago | 3583 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

2 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

3 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

3 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

3 hrs ago | 675 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

3 hrs ago | 738 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

4 hrs ago | 908 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 1100 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

6 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Zuma face arrest today

7 hrs ago | 5144 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

7 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1898 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

8 hrs ago | 2340 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 523 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

8 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

8 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

8 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Zimbabweans enjoying SA's 'Asante sana moment'

8 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Falsehoods deliberately peddled about SA meeting, says Moyo

8 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mnangagwa told to 'bite the bullet'

9 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?

9 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Zimra won't write-off the $3.9bn owed by companies and councils

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Ingwebu requires $100m war chest

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-Air Zimbabwe CEO sues for $42 000 terminal benefits

9 hrs ago | 619 Views

Graft charges against Mzembi politically motivated?

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Govt to punish double-dipping

9 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa to step down if he loses election

9 hrs ago | 1728 Views

MDC-T meets over Tsvangirai successor

9 hrs ago | 1454 Views

MDC-T recalls Manyenyeni

9 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Matabeleland Genocide (1980-1987 And Beyond) - Zanu-PF's agenda in the region pt2

9 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Pastor 'defrauded' by ex-schoolmate's hubby

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Murder victim's body stuck in hospital mortuary

9 hrs ago | 1237 Views

'MDC-T collapse recipe for democracy disaster'

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

9 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mr President charity begin's at home - NPP

9 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days