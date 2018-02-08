Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Companies face export facilities challenges

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
COMPANIES are struggling to access export financing facilities availed through local banks by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) with some banks allegedly expressing ignorance over the facilities' disbursement.

This emerged during a breakfast meeting on the $20 million export development funding from RBZ organised by ZimTrade in Bulawayo yesterday.

Cognisance of the importance of the exports, RBZ has in the past come up with measures to stimulate exports such as the enhanced export incentive scheme for horticulture, cotton, macademia, tobacco and gold.

The five percent export incentive scheme introduced in 2016 for exporters has since been increased to 12.5 percent for top Zimbabwe exporters.

Speaking at the breakfast meeting, the Central Bank's director for financial markets, Mr Azvinandaa Saburi, said:

"On export facilities, we are facing challenges. We are getting reports that some banks are not aware of these facilities. But the money is there and we have released it through the banking system."

In an interview, RBZ Deputy Governor Dr Kupukile Mlambo echoed similar sentiments adding that the monetary authority would now have to start re-engaging the banks.

"We have to start engaging the banks to make sure that customers get these facilities at the price at which we said they should be. For example, the export facility is at 7.5 percent and this is all inclusive, there are no extra charges," he said, adding that they would be raising the matter with banks' chief executive officers.

He said the export facilities, particularly the $20 million export development funding finance, was available to all banks and thus any client from any bank can get access to that facility through their bank.

"But what we heard here today from the public was that they are having difficulties in accessing that money because some of the banks are saying that facility is not yet ready," said Dr Mlambo.

The exporters at the breakfast meeting also called on the monetary authorities to address issues of country risk by ensuring clearance of the $1.8 billion debt owed to the World Bank and the African Development Bank to attract opportunities for offshore funding.

Besides the export finance facility, the RBZ has also introduced other schemes for sectors such as gold, tourism and tobacco.

In the 2018 monetary policy statement presented last week, the Central Bank Governor Dr John Mangudya noted that the economy's foreign currency inflows were on a positive trajectory, largely on account of increasing export receipts that grew by 36 percent last year from the 2016 level.

"It is therefore important to sustain this momentum for increased foreign currency inflows. Accordingly, the current export incentive scheme that is funded by bond notes shall be maintained to promote export competitiveness at the current thresholds.

"The scheme, which was adjusted to 12.5 percent for tobacco growers starting this year, shall be tweaked to 10 percent for horticulture, cotton, macadamia and gold producers," he said.

The tobacco input finance facility has been increased from the $28 million disbursed in 2017 to $70 million, while the gold support facility has been increased from $74 million (disbursed to 255 entities) last year to $150 million.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Sabaru wanted

Mobile food trailer brand new

I phones 6 on sale

Valentine handbags on sale

4 bedroomed house pumula south

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

For sale are rolex watches

4 roomed house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges to hold 'free, fair polls' in honour of Tsvangirai

4 mins ago | 8 Views

New problem for Zimsec

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

9 mins ago | 125 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

16 mins ago | 72 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

44 mins ago | 1216 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 4050 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6834 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3664 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

4 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3919 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

5 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1366 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4878 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4973 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

8 hrs ago | 1552 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2621 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4027 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8783 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

9 hrs ago | 786 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

9 hrs ago | 457 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1625 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6090 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7891 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4797 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days