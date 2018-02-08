Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

by Chimata Gold Corp
4 hrs ago | Views
Chimata Gold Corp is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium Company Limited, a privately held company incorporated under the laws of Mauritius.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, Chimata will subscribe to the share capital of ZIM for an initial subscription of 19% of ZIM's share capital in exchange for the allocation by Chimata of an amount of shares representing 19% of its then issued and outstanding share capital to ZIM, such amount being calculated post-closing of the Concurrent Financing, as defined below, with right to further acquire the remaining issued and outstanding share capital of ZIM upon the fulfilling of certain terms and conditions as set out in the LOI, the whole resulting in ZIM becoming a subsidiary of Chimata. ZIM will be focused on developing lithium mining properties and assets located in Zimbabwe held by ZIM and related companies wholly owned by ZIM's principals, one of which having recently signed a joint-venture agreement with the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation with respect to the grant of exclusive development rights for the Kamativi lithium tailings deposit at the Kamativi Tin mine, Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe. This tailings stockpile has been surveyed to give an estimated 23,168,000 metric tonnes of historical tailings material on surface.

About the Transaction
Closing and final acceptance of the contemplated Transaction is subject to various terms and conditions comprised of, but not limited to, the completion of a satisfactory due diligence of the Assets by Chimata and the entering into a definitive agreement between Chimata and ZIM.

In order to finance the contemplated Transaction, Chimata will complete a non-brokered private placement of up to two million canadian dollars (CAD$2,000,000) by the issuance of units of Chimata at a price of $0.15 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the share capital of Chimata and one half common share purchase warrants, each full Warrant entitling its holder to purchase one common share in the share capital of Chimata at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of 12 months. A finder's fee of six percent (6%) may be payable in cash on the Concurrent Financing to registered market dealers.

The entering into the Definitive Agreement is also subject to the production by ZIM of a technical report prepared in accordance with the provisions of NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects on the Project, as this term is defined below, given that such Technical Report is satisfactory to Chimata.  

As of this date, Chimata has an exclusive right to complete the Transaction with ZIM. The Company will provide further updates regarding the contemplated Transaction within 30 days following the issuance of this press release.
In commenting about the Transaction, Mr. Groome, Chairman of Chimata, said, "We are encouraged and excited by the recent changes in Zimbabwe. We believe that these changes signal an important investment opportunity. Zimbabwe is very rich in mineral assets and remains, in my opinion, one of the most attractive destinations in Africa. We look forward to working with the Zimbabwe Government, ZMDC and our operating partners at ZIM in building a rapidly emerging capital efficient lithium supplier to the world".

Mr. John McTaggart, Managing Director of Zimbabwe Lithium, commented, "We are very pleased to have on board a partner in Chimata. In particular, during this very important and dynamic transition period in Zimbabwe, we would like to thank the Government of Zimbabwe, the Honourable Minister of Mines & Mining Development, our partners at ZMDC and all stakeholders that have worked with us to bring this project to its current stage".

About the Kamativi Mining Assets
The Kamativi Tailings Lithium Project is located outside the village of Kamativi in Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe. The Project, which is identified as a tailings deposit associated with the disused Kamativi tin mine, is located approximately 185 kilometres east-south-east of Victoria Falls, approximately 84 km by tar road east of Hwange and approximately 310 km northwest of Bulawayo.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chimata Gold Corp
More on: #Gold, #Lithium, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Gncher vests on sale

On sale is mazda rustler

Mazda rf engine on sale

Cement on sale

Available is a room to rent

4 bedroomed house pumula south

Truck on sale

Bmw 525 for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

31 mins ago | 750 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 3580 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6488 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3528 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

3 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

3 hrs ago | 1255 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3769 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 695 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2566 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 712 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

4 hrs ago | 547 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

4 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1355 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 4842 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4936 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

7 hrs ago | 1539 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2610 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4008 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8665 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

8 hrs ago | 784 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

8 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

8 hrs ago | 1614 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

8 hrs ago | 265 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6051 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7826 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4773 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa solo demonstrator remanded

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Ndebele king to engage Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa targets MDC-T's remaining 2 Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 427 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days