Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

High Court dismisses OK challenge

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has dismissed an application by OK Zimbabwe Limited challenging the pending disconnection of power at its shop in Gwanda over a $72 000 electricity bill.

The ruling by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva follows an urgent chamber application by OK Zimbabwe Ltd citing the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) as the respondent.

OK Zimbabwe Ltd sought an order directing ZETDC to stop disconnecting electricity to its premises at Gwanda NSSA Shopping Complex. The giant retailer also wanted the power utility interdicted from interfering with its possession of the premises or terminating electricity supply.

Justice Takuva said OK Zimbabwe's application lacks merit.

"The balance of convenience does not favour that the applicant continues to enjoy power that it has not paid for. To order otherwise would be against public policy, and in my view the applicant's contention that respondent, by threatening to disconnect supply, is resorting to unlawful self-help has no merit," ruled the judge.

Justice Takuva said ZETDC is authorised in terms of section 4(1) (a) of Statutory Instrument 155/88 to disconnect electricity to defaulting consumers. He said the applicant's right arises out of a contract with respondent and has nothing to do with the Bill of Rights in the Constitution.

"Equally unmerited is applicant's reliance on section 71 of the Constitution that deals with property rights. The fallacy of this argument is laid bare when one considers the fact that electricity belongs to the respondent. The applicant enjoys it as it comes, it is not applicant's property," said Justice Takuva.

"The applicant does not have a right to continue to enjoy power that it is not paying for. Accordingly, the application be and hereby dismissed with costs," said Justice Takuva.

OK Zimbabwe, through its lawyers, Joel Pincus, Konson and Wolhuter, argued that the $72 319,16 electricity bill was not authentic and lacked proof of legality.

"The respondent is taking the law into its own hands by threatening to disconnect electricity without a court order. The restated amount is in dispute, the respondent should first obtain a court order," said the OK Zimbabwe lawyers.

OK Zimbabwe argued that the disconnection of power is a violation of its fundamental rights enshrined in section 77 of the Constitution. ZEDTC through lawyers R Ndlovu and Company said it did not resort to self-help or take the law into its own hands but simply used its rights provided in the law.

"The applicant has not paid its bill. The respondent has an obligation to supply power to applicant as long as that electricity is paid for."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Court, #Challenge

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai nurse mysteriously dies

6 mins ago | 232 Views

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

47 mins ago | 121 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

2 hrs ago | 6218 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

4 hrs ago | 5538 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3145 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

5 hrs ago | 2753 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

5 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

5 hrs ago | 1718 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

7 hrs ago | 6159 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

8 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

8 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

8 hrs ago | 5041 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 2199 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

She is Different

8 hrs ago | 3512 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

9 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

9 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Mystery over G40 petition

9 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

9 hrs ago | 8188 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

9 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

9 hrs ago | 1416 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

9 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

9 hrs ago | 647 Views

National healing consultations start

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

9 hrs ago | 904 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

9 hrs ago | 856 Views

Police base closure worries residents

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

10 hrs ago | 3883 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

Unwanted couple pitch at Tsvangirai funeral

10 hrs ago | 3837 Views

MDC-T set for March extraordinary congress

10 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Ramaphosa sparks Cabinet panic

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn match abandoned due to heavy rain

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

Diaspora woman loses house to mistress

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Army uniform land duo in trouble

10 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mujuru respects Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

War vets mourn Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa to fulfil pledges to Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Tsvangirai's mother to kill herself?

10 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Politburo approves new party regalia

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

17 hrs ago | 1513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days