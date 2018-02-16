Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Mobile network operators directed to tackle money transfer hiccups

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has directed mobile network operators to integrate services and facilitate interoperability of mobile money in line with the country's financial inclusion strategy.

In view of the persistent cash shortages, electronic transactions are on the increase in Zimbabwe with thousands of the unbanked population using mobile money services to transact.

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security has since instructed all mobile network operators (MNOs) to ensure their services were interoperable or integrated.

In a statement, the ministry said enforcing interoperability in digital financial services would bring convenience to consumers and enhance the ease of doing business.

"We have noted with concern that while it is possible to send money to an unregistered customer on another network, the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) platforms for operators are not yet fully integrated hence wallet to wallet funds transfers have not yet been integrated," the ministry said.

"The lack of interoperability of the mobile money platforms of network is a barrier to effective competition and stalls progress in the development of mobile money services."

The ministry gave MNOs up to 1 April 2018 to ensure interoperability across all networks and warned that Government would "take appropriate measures" to enhance compliance after the set date.

Government has stressed the need for telecommunication companies, Econet, NetOne and Telecel to improve connectivity and integration of mobile money services across all networks.

Digital financial services have become a new norm in the modern world, helping communities to transact easily while promoting ease of doing business across the globe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Mobile, #Potraz, #Network

Comments

Golf5 on sale

For sale are rompers

Smart phones deals

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Nissan civilian bus

Accommodation available in harare

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Golf5 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

2 mins ago | 12 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

21 mins ago | 92 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

1 hr ago | 828 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 5292 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

2 hrs ago | 6065 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

2 hrs ago | 3370 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

3 hrs ago | 4001 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

4 hrs ago | 6936 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 5386 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

4 hrs ago | 15477 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

5 hrs ago | 6793 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

7 hrs ago | 991 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

7 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

8 hrs ago | 7487 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

8 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

8 hrs ago | 4415 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

8 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

8 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

8 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

8 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

8 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

8 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

8 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Fierce game of thrones hits Zimbabwe opposition

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Council clears Egodini for mall project to resume

8 hrs ago | 894 Views

Gogo Tsvangirai trending

8 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Banning second hand car imports not fully thought out

8 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mnangagwa's compassionate politics good for country

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Govt starts offering STEM scholarships for teachers

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland communities seek apology over Gukurahundi atrocities

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zifa lift Peter Dube suspension

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bosso turn tables on Chicken Inn

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Pupil bites 14 classmates

8 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mzembi freedom bid thrown out

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess Chipanga's Farm

8 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Man kills wife's lover

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Kombis banned from CBD

8 hrs ago | 950 Views

Chivayo, business partner clash

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

More drama at Tsvangirai send-off

8 hrs ago | 2065 Views

'Companies tired of bankrolling Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Tsvangira's Freedom Square last bow

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Peter Zwide Kalanga unveiled as Ndebele King

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri, Elizabeth shut out at Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 2506 Views

Govt to proclaim bonus pay dates

8 hrs ago | 673 Views

Obert Mpofu Parly probe over missing $15bn postponed

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra implements new strategies

8 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days