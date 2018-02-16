Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

by APO
10 hrs ago | Views
JOHANNESBURG - iflix (www.iflix.com), the world's leading entertainment service for emerging markets, and Econet Media's pan-African media company, Kwesé (www.Kwese.com), are thrilled to announce an expansion of their ground-breaking partnership in sub-Saharan Africa.

Kwesé has acquired a significant stake in iflix Africa, which will now form part of Kwesé's diverse broadcast offering, as the core vehicle to deliver seamless mobile experiences to millions of viewers in Africa. Having set up operations in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa, iflix offers users the region's most extensive collection of highly acclaimed local African and international series and movies, including first-to-market exclusive programming. This, in partnership with Kwesé's broadcast operations and footprint, will create an exceptional mobile offering for consumers on the continent.

Both companies have committed extensive resources with local and international expertise in mobile entertainment to serve Africa's diverse markets. Econet Group Founder and Executive Chairman, Strive Masiyiwa remarked: "We are thrilled to deepen our operating partnership with iflix to lead the transformation of media in Africa. Our companies share a mutual passion for innovation, along with a deep understanding of the culture and evolution of digital businesses. Mobility in content consumption has grown exponentially in Africa and by partnering with iflix Africa we are ensuring that we are not only taking part in the evolution, but are leading the movement."

The partnership between iflix and Kwesé ensures the delivery of relevant and compelling content on the best possible platforms. iflix Group Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Britt said: "The strengthening of our relationship with Econet Group is a huge milestone for iflix. Following the initial phase of building our business in Africa, we have seen tremendous growth across our operating markets, far exceeding our expectations. Econet's deep experience and success in media and telecoms, will be a huge advantage and enable us to continue to grow rapidly."

The deal cements Kwesé's commitment to deliver premium content through unrivalled TV programming, leading sports, up-to-the-minute news and the latest in entertainment. This coupled with iflix's vast collection of international and African SVOD content, will offer users an unparalleled viewing experience, tailored to meet the needs of Africa's diverse markets.

Kwesé is currently available in 13 countries with its ground-breaking pay-as-you-watch Pay-TV service, and has built the largest pan-African free-to-air broadcast network showcasing Kwesé Free Sport in over 25 countries. The operating partnership will see iflix drive Kwesé's go-to-market mobile delivery in each of its territories.

Now available to over one billion consumers across 24 territories throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, iflix has established itself as the clear market leader in video streaming. Offering consumers, a vast library of top Hollywood, Asian and Middle Eastern regional, and local TV shows and movies, including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever.

Source - APO
