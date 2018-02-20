Knives out for De Beers

Business / Companies

by Staff reporter

Parliament has started gathering substantive evidence to build a case against the world's leading diamond trading, De Beers Group which collected and exported diamonds when it held only an Exclusive Prospecting Order in the Marange area between 1993 and 1999.Concern was raised in Parliament with legislators agreeing to gather evidence to sue De Beers.The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy has since started inviting people it believes can help adduce the evidence, including the Environmental Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe.