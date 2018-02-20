Latest News Editor's Choice


Datsun bounces back

by Staff Reporter
The country's motor industry got a major boost after the reintroduction of the Datsun vehicle brand by Nissan South Africa more than 25 years after pulling out of the Zimbabwean market.

The coming back of the Japanese-made vehicle happens barely a week after the successful launch of the Motor Industry Development Policy (MIDP) last week by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, Dr Mike Bimha.

The policy includes measures that incentivise and foster partnerships between global car manufacturers and local car dealers and assemblers.

The general manager of Datsun South Africa said as a company they are motivated by the opportunities presented in Zimbabwe following President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new economic revival thrust.

Local car dealers and assemblers are excited by this milestone move by Nissan South Africa as it will go a long way in creating valuable synergies that will provide upstream and downstream benefits for the sector.

Zimbabwe relies on imports of second hand vehicles from Asia and Europe and Minister Bimha said over time, there will be a gradual phasing out of the importation of second hand vehicles in order to boost capacity which stands at a critical low of below 10 percent.

Source - zbc

