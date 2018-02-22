Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

David Whitehead revival hopes high

by Staff Reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
A public statement on the utilisation of the US$2 million injected by the government towards the resumption of operations at David Whitehead is expected early next week, amid hopes for a quick turnaround for the textile giant.

The textile giant has gone through a rough patch for years, leading to its closure in 2011.

Hope for the successful revitalisation of David Whitehead were recently boosted when President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his official speech to commission National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) locomotives reaffirmed the government's commitment in seeing the company getting back on track.

Chegutu West legislator, Dexter Nduna is confident that the company will be reopening soon.

A deal brokered through the Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (ZAMCO) to bail out the company has already resulted in the asset manager setting up a management team to play an oversight role on the allocated funds and this should provide transparency and clarity on the utilisation of the investment package.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Sangita

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed 48 months for assault

28 mins ago | 71 Views

The coronation of Bulelani Khumalo as King of Mthwakazi

31 mins ago | 145 Views

White Zanu-PF aspiring MP intensifies campaign

11 hrs ago | 6180 Views

Zanu PF youths shocked Mugabe was ousted

11 hrs ago | 4860 Views

Mnangagwa is a mafia obsessed with power

11 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Mugabe demands his pension from Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 3898 Views

'My hubby is a gold digger'

11 hrs ago | 2794 Views

Khupe in the cold

11 hrs ago | 4213 Views

Bulawayo tops social media usage

11 hrs ago | 610 Views

Perrance Shiri taken to court

11 hrs ago | 756 Views

Two die in road accident

11 hrs ago | 267 Views

Woman kills hubby

11 hrs ago | 713 Views

Amnesty International to engage Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mapeza safe!

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Madinda looks for spark in ZNA clash

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Footballer drowns at lodge swimming pool in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 487 Views

Khupe rejects Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 503 Views

Matabeleland South pupils fail to get secondary school places

13 hrs ago | 872 Views

ULoyiko to be showcased at Zabalaza theatre festival

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

MLF denounces Bulelani and his gang of Judas Iscariots and Liars

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

Mnangagwa is he an illegal president

19 hrs ago | 9433 Views

Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow

21 hrs ago | 17182 Views

ZANU PF dirty tactics

22 hrs ago | 4327 Views

MDC-T Congress cannot be possible in the time frame towards elections - Mashakada

22 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Fears Mnangagwa will deploy heavily armed militia ahead of polls

22 hrs ago | 6835 Views

Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 12305 Views

WE must work towards renewing original MDC, says party official

22 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Chamisa to suffer an embarrassing disappointing defeat

22 hrs ago | 12329 Views

Citizens not safe from 'barbaric' Zim police

23 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Mujuru PRC condemns police Brutality

23 hrs ago | 839 Views

Seke Principal frustrates students

23 hrs ago | 1281 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days