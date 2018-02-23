Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Mining can generate $18bn annually

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S mining sector has the capacity to generate $18 billion per annum from its total 800 mines, according to a mining consultancy firm.

In a brief at the two day Zimbabwe Mining Investment Conference that kick started yesterday in Harare, the Mining Report said at present the mining sector was only churning out $2 billion annually.

"Zimbabwe offers a truly once-in-a lifetime opportunity. The country's 800 mines have capacity to earn $18 billion per annum, but were only turning out about $2 billion annually since 2009. This represents about a tenth of the sector's full potential and translates to an incredible opportunity for investors, and the government is fully committed to creating an enabling environment for investors," Mining Report said.

Mining Report is a United Kingdom-based consultancy firm that specialises in premier mining investment forums and conferences, including government consulting services and investor presentations. It helped organise the Zimbabwe Mining Investment Conference.

The conference was attended by several investors from within Africa and outside the continent as the government is aggressively trying to lure the foreign capital that these companies represent.

This comes as the government has identified the mining as a critical growth sector.

The mining sector is hamstrung by legislation from its potential revenue generation, according to Mines and Mining Development permanent secretary Munesu Munodawafa.

"I think one of the biggest things that I have seen in terms of trying to help potential investors is the whole issue of mining is title management. We have used an old system, manual, there are unnecessary disputes, delays in terms of processing the paperwork that comes to us. I know it because I have had to see who look quite frustrated," he said at yesterday's meeting.

"There have been delays in terms of approvals and we need to acknowledge this in order to find the way forward together so that is one of the challenges that we have faced. A lot of the challenges that we have faced are internal and it is good because we can address from within."

He said in terms of opportunities, the government noted that there were adequate resources that were available which investors could benefit from.

One of the investment companies, Liberation Mining, which came in the second quarter of last year and started mining operations last month, echoed some of these challenges.

"We see some changes to a better Zimbabwe now but there is still a long way to go in making regulatory frameworks in record time everywhere, in development. We mine coal and the main challenges are logistics (such as railways). We are targeting export markets and therefore we need to tackle the issue of railways which we are already working on," Liberation Mining chief executive officer Viktor Tskhovrebov said.

Investors have also been sceptical about coming into the country due to the ongoing foreign currency challenges the country is experiencing.

Central bank deputy governor Kupukile Mlambo assured investors present at the conference that they would make it easier for them to get their money out.

"Money should be able to walk in and out and that is something the Reserve Bank is working on ensuring will happen," he said.

Mining is one of the country's largest foreign currency earners. A state of the mining sector report released last year showed that the sector requires nearly $400 million in 2018 to sustain operations on the back of an uptick in capacity utilisation.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Concrete mixer

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Quinnington house

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

21 mins ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

30 mins ago | 426 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

32 mins ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

35 mins ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

45 mins ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

56 mins ago | 123 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2434 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3140 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3652 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3439 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2876 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2997 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5819 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days