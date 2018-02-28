Latest News Editor's Choice


Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

by Staff reporter
Beleaguered national flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe (AirZim), is pleading for a $190 million capital injection from its sole shareholder, government, to fund its revival.

Saddled with a dept overhang of over $300 million, State-run airline has an ambitious plan to acquire several planes, lease some and retire its debts.

According to a 2018-2019 strategic turnaround document exclusively, AirZim intends to procure three Brazilian assembled 50-seater Embraer jetliners, suitable for domestic and short regional routes, on an urgent basis.

The airline might expend $6 million for the budget planes, at an estimated cost of $2 million each.

Source - Daily News

