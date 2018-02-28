Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
With the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act having come into effect in January, Chips Enterprise Solutions recently demonstrated to Sage Evolution software users how the Sage Evolution Advanced Procurement module can help them comply with the new Act.

The new Act saw the establishment of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe in place of the previous State Procurement Board. The new Act envisages the use of electronic tools for procurement, including a public procurement website and statistical databases.

The key features of the Sage Evolution Advanced Procurement module in relation to the new Act were explained to Sage Evolution users at a workshop held at Cresta Hotel in Harare by Chips Enterprise Solutions, which represents Sage in Zimbabwe.

Sage pre-sales consultant Ian Lang explained how the Sage Evolution Advanced Procurement module can help companies comply with the new Act, which, he said, was clear on the roles and key areas of concern for public institutes in terms of procurement.

Key highlights that were demonstrated included the request for proposal or quotation processes, the authorisation and approval processes involved, electronic evaluation of tenders and the controls involved, budgets and management in the buying process and one solution covering procurement and financials, as well as workflow and approvals via a website link or mobile device.

The Sage Evolution Advanced Procurement module is fully integrated with Sage Evolution. It addresses changes in the procurement process related to automation, structured departments procurement, a structured vetting system, evaluation of tenders and mandatory reporting.

Some of the main features of the module relevant to the new procurement process are the clearly defined roles for each person in the procurement cycle, clear cut authorisation processes, detailed procurement reporting, free and fair supplier vetting and the attaching of documentation such as tender documents and receipts.

The module can also be used to retain correspondence between the supplier and public entity for future reference and auditing.

Sage Evolution is a top of the range accounting software system used by many medium-sized and even large companies and other organisations in Zimbabwe and elsewhere.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

Cleaning services available

7,5 tonne truck on sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Health bracelets on sale

Guards available

Brazilian noble on sale

Burnside house for sale

Hp elite laptop on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

12 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

34 mins ago | 730 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

47 mins ago | 1349 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

59 mins ago | 676 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

1 hr ago | 489 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

3 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

3 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

3 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

4 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

4 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

4 hrs ago | 1654 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

5 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

5 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

5 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

5 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

6 hrs ago | 770 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

6 hrs ago | 714 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

6 hrs ago | 773 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 9669 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

6 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

7 hrs ago | 4342 Views

Khupe's days numbered

7 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

7 hrs ago | 4094 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

MDC-T intra-party violence worrisome

7 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zacc boss roasted over $2.4 million

7 hrs ago | 871 Views

MDC makes U-turn on primary elections

7 hrs ago | 884 Views

Trump urged to to seek ways of accommodating Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Chamisa threatens election boycott

7 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri 'anointed' G40 party leader

7 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2180 Views

'Tribalism will fuel conflict in Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 1482 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bloody clashes rock MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 668 Views

Econet declares $50m dividend

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

LUPANE State University gives students on attachment ultimatum

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

'Female condoms uptake remains low due to misconceptions'

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo girl handles prominent SA celebrities' careers

7 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Royal Crown Trust introduced 'Ndebele king' to the people

7 hrs ago | 790 Views

Doctors strike illegal, says Government

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa on elevation

7 hrs ago | 681 Views

Chamisa admits progress under Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 930 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to evaluate potential investors

7 hrs ago | 122 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days