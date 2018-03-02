NetOne appoints new bosses

Business / Companies

STATE-OWNED telecommunications company, NetOne, has recruited two top executives to run the company's operations in a move expected to stabilise the firm and increase its earnings.In a statement yesterday, NetOne announced the appointment of Mr Lazarus Muchenje as chief executive officer and Mr Nkosinathi Ncube as managing director for the mobile company's financial unit. The duo boasts vast experience in the telecoms industry during their lengthy stints in the diaspora. The appointments are effective April 1 this year. Mr Muchenje holds several academic and professional qualifications."Mr Lazarus Muchenje will be joining the company effective 1 April 2018. Lazarus Muchenje is a distinguished leader in the Telecommunications industry with over 18 years' experience across the various sections of the mobile telecommunications value chain," said NetOne."He has held various leadership positions, some of which include Group CEO at Intarget Group (2014 till recently), Group CEO at FirstRand Bank Celpay International BV from 2005 to 2013, executive head of sales at Vodacom DRC from 2003 to 2004, executive head of wireless application services and VAS at Vodacom RSA from 2004 to 2005, sales and marketing Director Vodacom DRC from 2004 to 2005, Founding finance Director at Vodacom DRC from 2003 to 2004."Mr Ncube, who was appointed the company's managing director for the mobile financial services, has a wealth of experience in banking and mobile finance spanning over 20 years.He has spearheaded several innovations in the mobile money space having held various leadership positions, among them: head of application lab-Finmark Trust from 2016 till recently, chief commercial officer at Telecel Zimbabwe from 2014 to 2016, financial services director at Telecel Zimbabwe from 2013 to 2014, EcoCash executive at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe from 2010 to 2013 and product owner in mobile banking services at ABSA from 2008 to 2010.Economist, Dr Davison Gomo, said the two executives have a mammoth task of steering the telecommunications company into profitability. He added that the new executives must be given the leeway to run the company professionally."The board must have assessed very carefully not just the current performance of the company but the future possibilities based on emerging possibilities in the country, regionally and internationally. The company is located in one of the most competitive and growing areas that can make a difference in this economy," he said."I would imagine that the Government has for once very carefully allowed the board to do what's right for NetOne. If there has been less political interference in the final decision then we are seeing the start of something new emerging at NetOne."