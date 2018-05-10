Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PROTON Bakers says it has recorded 400 percent growth in sales in Bulawayo alone where it has created 153 jobs, a year after entering the market in the southern region.

The Marondera-headquartered firm is on an aggressive expansion drive in the southern parts of the country, where it seeks to create significant market base to pave way for the establishment of a manufacturing plant .

Addressing guests at the company's one year anniversary in Bulawayo last Friday, managing director, Mr Gerry Tselentis, said their expansion drive was expected to avail more employment opportunities for people in the Matabeleland region.

"Proton bakers started with a delivery of 8 002 units. The Bulawayo market responded extremely positively to the proton product with established sales of about 5 000 units per day. We have seen a gradual increase in sales to about 20 000 units per day," said Mr Tselentis.

"The company, like many others in the bakery industry, was operating under stress and all growth and development initiatives were being suffocated. We have every intention now to pursue growth opportunities for the benefit of the company, its employees and the surrounding communities at large. The opportunity of setting up a manufacturing plant in Bulawayo is now distinct as is the possibility of expansion to other areas such as Plumtree and Esigodini."

The bakery firm employs 1 200 people nationwide and 153 in Bulawayo. It has pledged to continue contributing to the country's sustainable socio-economic development.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Proton technical director, Mr Spiros Tselentis, said the company's latest product, crunchy cookies, has been received positively by the market and they will continue to promote their confectionary products. He told Business Chronicle that Proton makes about 600 cases of crunchy cookies per day.

"One of the big pushes that we are doing right now is our cookies. It was quite a small part of our business before, but there are plans to take the cookies nationwide.

"It's an easier product to take nationwide because it's not as perishable as some of our products," said Mr Tselentis

"The cookies have been received very well by the market, we have been so pleasantly surprised and the market has responded well to the quality and that's what's given us the confidence to expand our plant on the biscuit side and really push that along."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Proton, #Bread, #Bulawayo

Comments

Plot wanted**plot in bulawayo east**kensington**gumtree**manningdale**woodlands**welger spruit..payment terms

1 acre stand woodville

Health and fitness fair to be held

Plots forsale

For sale is mazda demio

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Plate compactor hire


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

20 mins ago | 131 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

40 mins ago | 262 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

47 mins ago | 488 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

1 hr ago | 484 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

1 hr ago | 600 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

1 hr ago | 727 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

2 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

3 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

3 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

3 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

3 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Muggers target NUST students

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

New railway line linking Hwange to Harare to be constructed

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Beitbridge ready for investment'

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Madinda demands exciting football from players

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Britain dismisses Jonathan Moyo's 'conspiracy theories'

4 hrs ago | 1067 Views

No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe to start sending cops to Belarus for training

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Zimbabwe Airways planes deal above board'

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chamisa ideological and policy bankruptcy laid bare

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Ngezi Platinum on a roll

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe exports up 46%

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man fails to bed relative, opts to burn house

4 hrs ago | 446 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days