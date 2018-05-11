Latest News Editor's Choice


ZSE breaches $10 billion

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago
THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange's recovery continued this week with the market capitalisation breaching $10 billion for the first time this year.

The market capitalisation previously reached $10 billion for the first time since the 2009 dollarisation in September last year spurred by a bullrun that pushed the market to a peak value of $15 billion in November last year.

The market capitalisation has been below the $10 billion mark since early December last year.

On Tuesday, the market capitalisation closed above the $10 billion mark for the first time since the beginning of the year at $10,004 billion, reaching its highest level so far this year.

fingaz
