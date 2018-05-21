Latest News Editor's Choice


NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

by Agencies
NMB Bank has opened a sub-branch in Bindura to provide existing and potential customers in Mashonaland Central with ready access to its banking services and products. The sub-branch opened for business earlier this month.

The sub-branch, which is located at number 8 Matuka Complex, 846 Chenjerai Hunzvi Street, is the first of a number of sub-branches that NMB intends to open in various towns around the country.

NMB Bank chief executive officer Ben Washaya said most banking transactions are being  conducted electronically these days, with services and products paid for with a debit card or through internet or mobile banking.

However, the bank felt there was need, as a value added service, to establish sub-branches to provide advice and support services where required and so that customers do not have to travel long distances for those few transactions that require a branch visit.

"While it is seldom necessary to visit a bank these days, with most transactions occurring online, we felt that it would be good to open a sub-branch in Bindura, where we have many customers, so that there is a banking hall nearby and ready access to advice, support and assistance, when needed," he said.

"The sub-branch will service the entire province, providing banking services and support to our existing and potential clients in Bindura and the whole of Mashonaland Central.

"This is the first of a number of sub-branches the bank intends to establish in various centres. The convenience of internet banking, mobile banking and card transactions means that we do not get to see our clients as often as we used to when most transactions required a visit to the bank.

"However, we feel there may be times when our customers would like advice and assistance from a banking official they can sit down and talk to. We feel there is still need for that human interaction at a branch or sub-branch that is conveniently located and accessible".

"Hence our establishment of a sub-branch in Bindura and our decision to establish more of these in other places," he said.

Source - Agencies

