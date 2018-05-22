Latest News Editor's Choice


High Court lifts RBZ crypto-currency trading ban

by Simiso Mlevu
The High Court has reversed the ban on crypto-currency trading by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe after a local virtual currency exchange house challenged the decision.

Golix made an urgent court application for the RBZ ban to be lifted and a default judgment was passed after the central bank failed to turn up to defend.

The crypto-currency exchange was represented by Fadzai Mahere and Hopewell Chitima.

RBZ issued a directive last week ordering financial institutions to stop facilitating crypto-currency trading.

Crypto-currency trading, the central bank suggested, can be used to facilitate tax evasion as well as externalisation of funds in violation of a country's laws.

Central bank's registrar of banks Norman Mataruke said the institution "has an obligation to safeguard the integrity of payment systems."

Besides stopping banks from doing business with crypto-currencies, Mataruke also order the exchanges to shut down operations.

"All crypto-currency exchange houses operating in the country . . . are required to cease all virtual currency exchange operations," he wrote to Golix on May 15.

The ban on crypto-currency trading affected the plans to launch and ICO by Golix which sought to raise $32 million through a token sale.

Through the token sale, Golix intend to expand to other African countries and ‘enable more people in Africa to access cryptocurrencies.'
The behavior by the central bank ignited a legal battle in which Golix sought he courts to set aside the directive.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

