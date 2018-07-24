Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Ziscosteel resuscitation begins

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The resuscitation of the giant steel company, Ziscosteel, has taken a giant leap forward following the ground breaking ceremony of a coke plant at the steel giant by Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha in a deal worth $133 million.

ZimCoke Private Limited will inject the substantial investment to revive Ziscosteel's coke plant and fully capitalise the project that is expected to begin operations within a month.

ZimCoke Private Limited and Ziscosteel signed an agreement of sale in 2017, where ZimCoke bought the coke-making assets of Zisco, consisting of the plant and machinery, land and buildings and associated infrastructure of coal and rail wagons.

In his speech, Dr Bimha said the move would lead to the resuscitation of Ziscosteel.

"As you may be aware that agreements have already been signed with the potential investor to rehabilitate Zisco," he said. "As we gather here, the action plan for the resuscitation of the steel giant is already in place. You will begin to see activity here on site, engineers and other supporting staff are already on the ground."

Dr Bimha said Government had taken a different approach to the rehabilitation of the steel company, which will see more than one company being contracted to play different roles within Zisco given the magnitude of the project.

"This is a different investment structure than before," he said. "We will have many companies coming in to play different roles within Ziscosteel. This is evidenced by the hiving coke ovens which are to be operated by ZimCoke.

"This is the first company to begin operations in the company which gives us confidence that this time the Zisco project will be a success."

ZimCoke's project will also benefit Ziscosteel subsidiary companies like Lancashire Steel and Zimchem, which rely on the steel company's viability as well as local authorities.

"I have been informed that when converting coal into coke many by-products such as tar, gas, pitch, benzene, naphthalene, sulphuric acid, and ammonia are produced, which will be taken from the coke battery and are extracted in the by-products plant," said Dr Bimha.

"This will immensely benefit Zimchem Refineries which uses tar prime and creosote among other products."

Ultimately, Dr Bimha said, local authorities, Zinara, Government departments and other private companies will also benefit from the tar prime for construction of roads.

ZimCoke chief executive Mr William Bill Moore said the company, which is expected to begin operations within a month, will employ over 500 workers.

"Once the project comes into fruition, 500 people are expected to be employed at ZimCoke directly and many others will be employed in the upstream and downstream industries," he said. "This is a development that the Redcliff community should be proud of as it brings decent jobs and empowerment."

Dr Bimha said first priority would be given to ex-Ziscosteel employees.

"We would give first priority to ex-Ziscosteel workers who lost their jobs due to the non-operation of the company," he said. "Apart from that, we have also engaged Redcliff Municipality for the reticulation of the water system. We will see clean water being supplied to Redcliff very soon."

Once operational Ziscosteel is expected to create an estimated 3 000 direct jobs and about 20 000 indirect employment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

Lessons on art paintings

African prints in sale

Eggs on sale

Bmwx3 on sale

Suits on sale

Stands on sale

Gates on sale

On sale are leather sofas


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

4 hrs ago | 6745 Views

Election results to be announced around 3 pm

6 mins ago | 44 Views

A time for patience

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Man storms polling station throws Zanu PF regalia at queuing voters

42 mins ago | 624 Views

'Two results from the same area are not consistent'

48 mins ago | 1107 Views

ZEC do your job, Zimbabweans are waiting

1 hr ago | 798 Views

Khupe MDC-T spokesperson concedes defeat

1 hr ago | 1838 Views

Chamisa leads in unofficial results

2 hrs ago | 5994 Views

Business happy with polls conduct

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chiwenga absence conspicuous, says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 5503 Views

Mthwakazi revolution just like other revolutions- Activist

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Gutu congratulates Biti in Harare East

3 hrs ago | 3439 Views

EU observer witness Zanu PF bus in fraudulent voters - we need a clean start

3 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

4 hrs ago | 6745 Views

Presidential hopefuls express satisfaction over voting process

4 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe election: Voter collapses and dies

11 hrs ago | 5973 Views

Zimbabwe election: 'Entire polling station disappears'

12 hrs ago | 11269 Views

ZEC: Vote counting underway

13 hrs ago | 8120 Views

Polling stations close

15 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Mr Mugabe still has no shame

15 hrs ago | 7357 Views

Mnangagwa voted 'illegally'

16 hrs ago | 19550 Views

WATCH: 992 people vote out of 611 registered voters

16 hrs ago | 8761 Views

Zec chair declares Mashonaland provinces as having highest voters

17 hrs ago | 5766 Views

WATCH: ZEC stops election over missing name

17 hrs ago | 4803 Views

Some Zimbabwe voting 'disorganised', says EU observer

18 hrs ago | 6227 Views

It would be 'unwise' for Grace Mugabe to visit SA again

18 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Tendai Biti fails to vote

19 hrs ago | 11750 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

19 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

20 hrs ago | 9132 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

20 hrs ago | 1855 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

20 hrs ago | 2676 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

20 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

20 hrs ago | 4037 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

20 hrs ago | 967 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

21 hrs ago | 695 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

21 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

21 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

22 hrs ago | 6273 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

22 hrs ago | 5761 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

22 hrs ago | 2418 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 7824 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

23 hrs ago | 12178 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 757 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

23 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

23 hrs ago | 7704 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

24 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

24 hrs ago | 458 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

24 hrs ago | 1080 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

24 hrs ago | 1906 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days