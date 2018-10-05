Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Business / Companies

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
First Mutual Health Care has said it is engaging Finance minister Mthuli Ncube for the allocation of foreign currency  to healthcare service providers for drugs and consumables.

This the organisation revealed in its communication to its clients leaked to this publication.

"You may be aware that over the past few days, some service providers have been demanding a co-payment in hard currency before rendering service. This has particularly been prevalent in some pharmacies and specialist physicians," reads the communication.

"We wish to advise that as First Mutual Health we are actively pursuing initiatives to ensure that our members continue to receive service from health providers. Negotiations are in progress with various providers and members will be updated as arrangements are put in place."

The organisation said further to the above, the Association of Healthcare Funders (AHFoZ) is engaging the Ministry of Finance regarding allocation of foreign currency to healthcare service providers for drugs and consumables.

"We expect that this will assist in stabilizing the situation in the short to medium term. In the interim members are encouraged to make use of their family practitioners for primary healthcare services. Members in Harare may also access services at the First Mutual Clinic. We also advise that most hospitals and 24 hour emergency centres are still accepting our cards without hassles," reads the communication.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Buyers of farms & plots

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Stands forsale

Plate compactor for hire

Farm forsale

Gold mine for sale

Farm forsale

Plots for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

2 hrs ago | 4375 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2434 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

3 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Man pulls father's member

3 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Majome eyes PG post

3 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

3 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

3 hrs ago | 4286 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

3 hrs ago | 1850 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 910 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

3 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

3 hrs ago | 765 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

4 hrs ago | 540 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

4 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

4 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

4 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

4 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Bosso get their Prince

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

EU slammed over biased Zimbabwe election report

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Cop arrested for shoplifting

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to undergo painful epoch'

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Rapist father pours hot porridge on pregnant daughter

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Tsikamutanda dies after snake overpowers him during exorcism

4 hrs ago | 846 Views

Hands off wife's phone, court rules

4 hrs ago | 481 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days