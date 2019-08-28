Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Zimnat customers can now obtain bureau de change services at selected Zimnat branches across the country, following the establishment of a partnership between Zimnat General Insurance and Access Finance for the provision of these services.

Zimnat offers businesses and individuals a variety of products that include motor insurance, home insurance, life assurance, travel insurance, funeral cover, health and accident insurance, pension schemes, unit trusts and private wealth management.

The group is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution on the continent. Zimnat General Insurance is Zimnat's short-term insurance division.

Access Finance, which is a specialist Zimbabwean financial services institution that provides fixed income, structured finance and foreign exchange services, launched services to enable customers to buy and sell foreign currency, as well as access foreign currency for business or  travel on a willing seller willing buyer basis, as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, following the establishment of an interbank market.

"Zimnat exists to make the life of its clients better. The establishment of bureau de change services at Zimnat branches is part of Zimnat's bid to make life better for its clients by offering them a one-stop shop for various insurance and financial services," said Stanley Mazorodze, Zimnat General insurance's chief executive officer.

"Access Finance is driven by a unique team of professionals who possess years of experience in the banking and finance sector, locally as well as internationally. Zimnat is proud to be associated with this work ethic," he said.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

1 hr ago | 272 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

1 hr ago | 177 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 13767 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 3913 Views

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

6 hrs ago | 2664 Views

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 5560 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

8 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Reviewing Zimbabwe's austerity reforms

8 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

9 hrs ago | 3137 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

9 hrs ago | 5381 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

9 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

10 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

10 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

10 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

10 hrs ago | 1329 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

10 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

10 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

10 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

10 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

10 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

10 hrs ago | 976 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

10 hrs ago | 978 Views

Hubby killer arrested

10 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

10 hrs ago | 716 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

10 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

10 hrs ago | 631 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

10 hrs ago | 1349 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

10 hrs ago | 167 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

10 hrs ago | 524 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

10 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

10 hrs ago | 700 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

10 hrs ago | 458 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Armed robbers arrested

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

10 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

10 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

10 hrs ago | 547 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days