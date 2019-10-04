Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

by Agencies
04 Oct 2019
Harare, Zimbabwe. Munch Zimbabwe adds a new menu onto its platform as it continues to prove its position as Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant. KFC has now partnered with the tech company making Munch the official food delivery service of the globally recognised brand. Munch will be taking KFC orders and delivering from the Belgravia branch under 25 minutes in Harare at a fixed delivery fee of ZWL$36.

Munch is a tech company that specialises in food delivery through an app, Munch Zimbabwe is available on the App Store and the Play Store, and a website - www.getmunched.com. With over 20 restaurants as partners, Munch is Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant. Users of the service are able to select meals from their favourite restaurants and have them delivered to them in five easy steps.

Munch currently operates in Harare and Victoria Falls although Zimbabweans are calling for the tech company to operate in cities like Bulawayo and Mutare. The convenience the tech company provides in Zimbabwe, especially with crippling 18 hour power cuts, has proven popular in the market.

KFC is a global brand that is loved for its fried chicken with unique spices. In over 100 countries and over 4 500 outlets operating, KFC is a global phenomenon in the fast-food industry. In Harare, there are four outlets serving the city with its great tasting fried chicken. The partnership between KFC and Munch will see the global giant reaching more people as Munch will make the world renown chicken accessible to all in Harare.

The launch will start with the Belgravia branch and may expand to the other three outlets to increase further the reach of both brands. In five easy steps, fixed delivery fee and delivery of orders being made within 30 minutes, Hararians will be saying "I Munch KFC" with great satisfaction.

#IMunchKFC is a promotion Munch is running whereby people that place orders for a meal from KFC stand the chance to win amazing prizes. Munch is giving away free KFC meals plus delivery to five randomly selected individuals, and an additional five branded caps and five branded t-shirts. Winners will be randomly selected in October. Follow the #IMunchKFC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Munch Zimbabwe app is available in the Apple App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Store for android users. For those unable to download the app or do not have either of the aforementioned brands, Munch takes orders on the website - www.getmunched.com. Munch is active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as Munch Zimbabwe. KFC is active on Facebook and Twitter as KFC Zimbabwe.



Source - Agencies

