How to conduct a TX, semi-annual roof inspection

by Staff writer
01 Dec 2019 at 11:22hrs | Views
A roof is an important part of any home for three reasons. One, it protects you from harsh environmental conditions like rain and sun. Two, it offers you the security you need. Three, it's an important aesthetic aspect of your home. So, you need to protect it. That's why you should have it inspected at least twice a year-especially after winter and summer seasons. But how do you go about inspecting your roof? Well, it starts with taking safety precautions. It then boils down to conducting the inspection meticulously. With that in mind, here are top tips you can leverage to inspect your roof in style. Keep reading.
Roof Shingles

Want is the condition of the roof shingles? Is it in good condition? Check to ascertain its condition. Repair damaged shingles as soon as possible. Also, consider fixing loose, curled, as well as broken shingles. Here is how to do it:
Ensure you have a clear view of the roofing underlayment ( i.e. between the decking and shingles).

Remember, poorly installed shingles tend to curl up. Also, age and prevailing environmental conditions can make the shingles to curl.

Roof Flashing

The next step involves checking the roof valleys. This is a junction that connects two different roof planes. Check to see if there are cracks and holes—especially in the metal valley flashing. Remember, valleys are prone to leaks. Look at the chimney. Ensure it doesn't have any gaps. Make sure that there is no space between the wall and flushing. Check to see if there is any flushing damage—especially around roof penetrations like vent pipes. Ensure that they are tight and sealed. If not, be sure to get a pliable caulking and bituminous cement and seal it.

Rubber Flashing Boot

Check the condition of roof gutters. Doesn't it have tiny granules? If so, then start thinking of ways to fix the granular erosion. Common causes of asphalt roofing shingles erosion include aging and deterioration. Clean the gutter as well as the downspout system. It will go a long way in optimizing its performance. Remember, clogged gutters can lead to the rotting of the fascia boards.

Other Tips

You can also use the following additional tips when inspecting your roof system:

Check for cracked caulk. Consider fixing them in the shortest time possible

Check for flushing rust spots

Check to establish if there are missing or broken shingles

Check for a missing chimney cap. Install a new cap.

Check for the damaged chimney cap. Replace the old, damaged cap

Check to see if there is moss or lichen. Then remove them as soon as possible

The Bottom-Line

A roof inspection is an important aspect when it comes to the maintenance of your home. Thus, you should get it right—it will help you spot any defect. The above information contains the tips you need to properly inspect your roofing system. From roof shingles to checking for roof flashing—these tips have been compiled by experts to make your inspection work easy. If inspection overwhelms you, hire a reliable roofing company like Roofing by mastersson.com to help you out. Good luck!



Source - Byo24News

