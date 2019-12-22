Latest News Editor's Choice


First Mutual Funeral Services launched

by Staff Reporter
22 Dec 2019
MEDICAL aid giant First Mutual has launched a funeral service subsidiary, First Mutual Funeral Services, as the firm grows to a diversified group.

The new entity will offer services such as body removal, mortuary storage and burial equipment.

First Mutual Life managing director, Ms Ruth Ncube said customers would access services based on their policy value.

"Funeral services are provided to both policyholders and non-policyholders in instances where the sum assured is lower than the value of services chosen, the policyholder is allowed to top up with cash," she said.

"If the sum assured is greater than the value of services rendered, claimant will receive the balance in cash."

Ms Ncube said more branches would be opened countrywide next year.

"First Mutual Holdings Limited continues to remain relevant in line with its strategy, and offers full services in the life journey from the cradle to the grave," she said.

Source - Sunday Mail

