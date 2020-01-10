Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Econet embarks on repositioning campaign

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the largest mobile network operator in Zimbabwe and the leading provider of digital network services, has embarked on a marketing communication campaign aimed at positioning the company as a digital lifestyle network that enhances people's lives.

In a statement, the company confirmed that the campaign was already under way.

"We creating awareness of the vast digital opportunities at the disposal of Econet customers to ensure they take full advantage of them and enjoy the value and convenience that our services and our digital platforms bring to their lives," the statement said.

The blue chip company, with over 12,5 million customers, has been able to maintain its market leadership through relentless innovation and by adapting to global and local market changes driven by the tech revolution to address customer needs.   

Having evolved over the years from being a mere provider of telco services, the Econet campaign makes customers aware of the lifestyle enhancing possibilities the company's services bring them, focusing on music, gaming, connectivity and a connected lifestyle.

"We are raising awareness to our music products, coming out of Buddie Beatz Music app - which already has over 45 000 songs – and to our gaming products, featuring YoPlay and Elevate Gaming - which is now Africa's number one gaming platform.

"We excited to let the market know that our connectivity products - made possible by the Buddie brand and the social media packages we offer through our vast 3G, LTE and 4G data infrastructure powering our digital platforms - are giving customers the freedom to chat, shop, explore and do so much more from anywhere, at any time.

"And we want market to know that through products like Connected Lifestle - Connected Home and Connected Car -  customers can truly find a smarter way of living," the statement said.

It said Econet was now a digital lifestyle network with automated systems, services and products  that truly enhanced the lives of customers across all demographics, hence the tagline: Enhancing Lives.
   
Econet has long been the market leader in Zimbabwe's ICT and telco industry dominated by three players: Econet, NetOne and Telecel.

According to a December 2019 sector performance report released by industry regulator Potraz, Econet controls 68% customer market share, 69,6% data traffic market share, 83,3% share of the 3G data infrastructure, and close to 70% share of LTE (4G) infrastructure.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda warns corrupt ministers and private sector bosses

18 mins ago | 62 Views

Police thwart MDC event scheduled for tomorrow

49 mins ago | 149 Views

Best casino games in Nigeria

53 mins ago | 25 Views

Son gangs up with mother 'murder' father

57 mins ago | 160 Views

Man killed in Intercape bus accident

1 hr ago | 368 Views

Learning the rules of Domino Qiu Qiu as fast as possible online

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Man in court for bedding girl 13

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Britain snub Zimbabwe (UK - Africa Summit)

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Marry Chiwenga in court, remanded out of custody

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

'l can change human flesh to goat meat' - thief tells court of law

5 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Current Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing - its complete replacement only way forward

5 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Free 7 PDF Converters in 2020

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Making a big fuss over a jest is just pathetic

7 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Zanu PF in desperate bid to link MDC to MaShurugwi menace

7 hrs ago | 1588 Views

BCC grants ZRP, BACFOZ free use of city hall car park

7 hrs ago | 1036 Views

BREAKING: UK snubs Zimbabwe on London investment conference

8 hrs ago | 3283 Views

Chiwenga/Marry divorce exposes Vice President capture

8 hrs ago | 7831 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to hold meetings on dilapidated schools due bad roads

10 hrs ago | 2897 Views

Wicknell Chivayo hits back at the State

20 hrs ago | 5270 Views

Black market fuel sold in Harare CBD

20 hrs ago | 5211 Views

Prophet's love potion a hit with women

20 hrs ago | 5123 Views

Khumalo clan to engage Mnangagwa govt over Ndebele ‘king’

20 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Prophetess on the run after duping congregant

21 hrs ago | 3703 Views

Chinese nationals robbed at gunpoint

21 hrs ago | 5608 Views

Judiciary system must be transparent, says Chief Justice Malaba

22 hrs ago | 1216 Views

WATCH: Govt to avail cushion for civil servants, says Mthuli Ncube

22 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Matemadanda gives a stern warning to the Mashurugwi

22 hrs ago | 3311 Views

MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

22 hrs ago | 5025 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days