Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

CBZ Insurance reintroduces international travel insurance

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CBZ Insurance has reintroduced its international travel insurance set to benefit policy holders on matters of personal safety, baggage damage and other unforeseen financial losses going away for trips.

The programme covers business or recreational travellers.

Under the insurance initiative, CBZ Insurance undertakes to ensure those covered receive immediate and direct assistance right at the time one encounters a problem.

What the Travel Insurance covers shall depend on one's budget, type of trip, activities while one is abroad, their destination as well as trip duration.

The cover includes International Medical and Hospitalisation expenses, Medical Evacuation, Repatriation expenses in case of death as well as compensation for luggage incidents.

In terms of baggage, the travel insurance programme covers loss of passport, driving license, national id card abroad.

In the case of flights, compensation shall be payable upon loss of checked-in baggage, delay in luggage arrival of luggage well as location and forwarding of baggage and personal belongings.

The programme cover shall exclude those with pre-existing and chronic conditions, one engaging in dangerous-considered sports and any kind of professional sport practices.

Among activities excluded from the travel insurance cover are manual labour related activities involving working with one's hands using both mechanical and non-mechanical devices.

Also excluded are services contracted without the previous authorisation of the assistance operators, fragile baggage or electronic items carried in the checked-in baggage, acts of Go, pregnancy and accidents due alcohol abuse.

Insurance benefits will ensure you are compensated after your trip ends.

Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda rallies the nation against illegal demonstrations

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu PF secret on vote buying exposed

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Man stabbed by friend in beer brawl

1 hr ago | 175 Views

RBZ freezes accounts used for parallel market activities

2 hrs ago | 753 Views

Zimbabwe verifies nationalities of SA cop 'murderers'

3 hrs ago | 1332 Views

BCC disconnects water supplies to defaulting rate payers

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Highlanders increase membership fees four fold

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mine worker shot dead by armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Notorious gas tanks thief jailed 6 years

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Devolution the way to development

10 hrs ago | 617 Views

Sports casters wary of Zimbabwe's World Cup draw

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

MDC Big Guns jockeying for Sikhala's positions

19 hrs ago | 7056 Views

Can the 'market' save Bulawayo water?

21 hrs ago | 1947 Views

A comprehensive guide on straightening beards – from creams to beard straighteners

21 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabweans organise crime summit in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 4453 Views

BREAKING: General Chiwenga suffers major defeat

22 hrs ago | 15396 Views

Muchinguri - Saviour Kauskuwere merge forces?

22 hrs ago | 9889 Views

Njube High School students' actions are true reincarnation and revival of 16 June 1976 Soweto revolutionary spirit!

23 hrs ago | 1716 Views

State not ready to prosecute Sikhala

23 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Obert Gutu is a sell out - Job Sikhala

23 hrs ago | 4172 Views

Maid in court for stealing from employer

23 hrs ago | 931 Views

Business woman assaulted for suspected love affair with married man

23 hrs ago | 2327 Views

MDC position on the proposed constitutional amendments

23 hrs ago | 643 Views

Church leader in soup for sleeping with a minor

23 hrs ago | 1654 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days