NMB announces new Independent Non executive Director

by Stephen Jakes

The NMGZ Holdings Limited has announced Givemore Taputaira as its new independent Non executive Director effective 2 JanuaryIn a notice to the public, Company Secretary Shumirai Pashapa said NMB Holdings Limited and NMB Bank Limited are pleased to announce the appointment of Givemore Taputaira as an Independent Non Executive Director effective 2 January 2020."Givemore holds a Bachelor of Science General Degree and a Master in Business Administration degree from the University of Zimbabwe. He is both a Certified International Professional Leader (CIPL) and Certified International Professional Strategist (CIPS) Givemore has over 18 years experience in ICT and Business Development in 7 different countries within Africa," Pashapa said."He previously was a board member of CBZ Bank, wherein he had the opportunity to chair the Risk and Compliance Committee as well as the strategy and innovation committee at different times during his tenure on that Board. Givemore is currently the managing Director at Digital Edge Solutions."