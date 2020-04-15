Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

Business / Companies

by Agencies

Young entrepreneur Ashlee Nyathi, who specializes in supplying Kapenta at most big markets in the country has urged his fellow suppliers and their customers to exercise strict caution when doing business in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He made the statement on an online platform for young business people following concerns from various observers that people doing business at various markets were not observing basic tenets of the fight against the virus.Traders at markets including Mbare musika have been allowed to continue providing their produce to keep households supplied with some basic daily food requirements."We all want to continue doing business, but let us observe social distancing. Let us have water to intermittently wash our hands as we serve our clients," noted Nyathi."We should also urge our customers to observe social distancing. Remember this virus is said to have started at a market in China, which means our place of business could be dangerous. We need to be very careful as we do our business."