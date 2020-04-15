Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

by Agencies
27 secs ago | Views
Young entrepreneur Ashlee Nyathi, who specializes in supplying Kapenta at most big markets in the country has urged his fellow suppliers and their customers to exercise strict caution when doing business in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.


He made the statement on an online platform for young business people following concerns from various observers that people doing business at various markets were not observing basic tenets of the fight against the virus.

Traders at markets including Mbare musika have been allowed to continue providing their produce to keep households supplied with some basic daily food requirements.

"We all want to continue doing business, but let us observe social distancing. Let us have water to intermittently wash our hands as we serve our clients," noted Nyathi.

"We should also urge our customers to observe social distancing. Remember this virus is said to have started at a market in China, which means our place of business could be dangerous. We need to be very careful as we do our business."

Source - Angecies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Council chairperson steals donated maize

7 mins ago | 19 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 73 000 more soldiers for Covid-19 fight

25 mins ago | 138 Views

SB Moyo UK attacker back home?

29 mins ago | 330 Views

Hotel craving UK based 'snobs' says 'Nick Mangwana a liar'

2 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Judge ends jail nightmare for Mzaca Ngulube

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa's ally mealie meal bags to Zanu-PF supporters

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

We need new leaders, says Mahere

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday

4 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Deputy Public service minister to visit Bulawayo isolation centres

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Local clubs struggle under COVID-19

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

'Quarantine is not punishment' Chamisa says

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

MDC MP arrested for distributing maize meal

8 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Done Deals launches Zimbabwe's first discounts and promotions e-commerce market place

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

WATCH: Ndebele news on ZBCtv

9 hrs ago | 1486 Views

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

9 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Bookshop plans online academic channel

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

11 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Zinasu calls on govt to address women and children's plight during lockdown

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

11 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

11 hrs ago | 686 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

11 hrs ago | 4546 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

11 hrs ago | 702 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

11 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

11 hrs ago | 976 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

11 hrs ago | 508 Views

Residents demand transparency in mealie-meal distribution

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

40 000 mine workers to undergo COVID-19 testing

11 hrs ago | 309 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since 1980

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Sitcom runs out of episodes

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

11 hrs ago | 517 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

12 hrs ago | 497 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

12 hrs ago | 926 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

12 hrs ago | 856 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

12 hrs ago | 833 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

12 hrs ago | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days