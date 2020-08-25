Business / Companies
The future of restaurants where there's no touching
Eating and hanging out in restaurants have inevitably changed during the Pandemic time. Even though restaurants adopted as soon as they could, the future of the business seems to be uncertain. New ways to reduce this uncertainty are being created daily, and some of them will be discussed in a text below.
Making Changes on the Go
The main adaptations restaurants made very quickly after the start of COVID-19 Pandemic, included in-premise dining and new sanitary solutions. It seems that no matter how long the pandemic-induced behavior lasts, new solutions restaurants created will become a part of their future. Consumers like and appreciate these fast-tracked solutions. New services are often fast, innovative, and easy, which all makes it easier for consumers.
Short-term solutions will become a long-term way of doing business and meeting the expectations of consumers. It's not just that restaurants changed their way of doing business. Consumers changed the way they behave while sitting in restaurants or even coming there to pick up their food. These changes are not temporary. What the fear due to COVID-19 infection did, could easily change the way people behave in public ever after.
The main pandemic-inducted trend in restaurants is minimizing contacts. Best examples of this contactless way of doing restaurant business include contactless deliveries, payment methods without personal contacts, as well as contactless food deliveries. A very high percentage of consumers expect their food to be prepared with minimum contact. Therefore, the technology that helps to prepare the food without a lot of human contacts is the newest technology trend in restaurants. To feel safe, consumers will require more touchless experiences.
Solution in Sight
For a very high percentage of consumers who think that condiment areas that are shared aren't safe, Touchless Express™ has a solution. With a motion-activated dispenser, there is no need to touch any condiments, sauces, and toppings anymore. Consumers won't have to touch the object other guests have already touched. They'll get the right amount of souse and condiments with the help of a motion-activated technology.
The technology behind these touchless devices is simple. After the jar is filled or the pouch is connected, the only task for the staff is to turn on the device. The technology works in a way that the device is activated only by the movements very closed to the window. That means consumers and staff can move relaxed. The device is durable and easy to keep ti cleaned and sanitized.
Touchless technology is the future of restaurants, and it seems that more and more of them will soon be in a search for some touchless devices that could make their work easier. Without touchless technology, consumers will feel insecure, and the restaurant will be left without their regular and potential guests.
Source - Byo24News