Netone launches a better airtime facility

by Simbarashe Sithole
11 hrs ago | Views
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the mobile service provider Netone has moved a step further in making airtime available to its customers through the launch of *519#.

Speaking at the launch in Harare yesterday NetOne acting Chief Commercial Officer Nyaradzai Shoko said the platform will allow customers to buy unlimited airtime and it will offer technology of the future.

"It is no secret that 2020, has been a historic year. Thanks to COVID 19, both businesses and individuals have had to endure many uncommon challenges. Life as we knew it changed drastically and those changes forced us to answer the question - how do we adapt in such a rapidly changing world? How do we stay relevant? How do we continue to provide solutions to our customers in a way that makes business sense? As NetOne, we have always understood that our ability to offer value to our customers depends on the quality of the partners we have.

"And I am pleased to say that, in this year, with all its challenges, you, our dealers and partners, proved to be of the highest quality. Thanks to your sterling efforts, POTRAZ reports that we have snatched market and revenue share away from both our competitors and NetOne is the only mobile Network in Zimbabwe to have recorded growth. So, the idea behind tonight is twofold - the first is to thank you our dealers and channel partners for helping NetOne to make history.

"And the second addresses the questions I posed earlier. We are moving in the right direction but how do we stay relevant? We have taken customers from competition, but how do we provide them with solutions to the communication problems they have? How do we add value "imo muCOVID muno" (in this Covid situation)?

"Ladies and gentlemen, the answer to that question is *519#. Whilst the Zone Commander will speak go into the details of what it is, allow me to say that this is a game-changer. Imagine a platform that allows you to sell or buy airtime from wherever you are. Imagine being able to access a limitless supply of airtime for sale?

"Think of a scenario where it doesn't matter if you have a mbudzi phone or a smartphone? Where you can virtually distribute airtime to your vendor network saving yourself, time, fuel, energy and money?

"Imagine earning a discount simply because you have bought airtime to sell. These are just a few of the advantages that *519# has to offer. The world is changing fast, and technology is the tool that will drive that change. With *519# we are offering the technology of the future today - and NetOne is inviting you to join us as we redefine the future for Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans," Shoko said.

Source - Byo24News

