Econet offers festive cheer, launches massive Christmas promotion

by Agencies
6 hrs ago
Mobile telecommunications giant Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has launched a ZW$10 million Christmas promotion that will see tens of thousands of subscribers walk away with an assortment of prizes, including refrigerators, TV sets, solar panels, data, airtime and many more.

The special promotion, called "IKhisimusi sifikile Kisimusi yatosvika" (Christmas is Here!), is set to cheer millions of Zimbabweans who this year have endured a torrid time due to the negative effects of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, amid a drought that ravaged the country in the recent months.

Dr Douglas Mboweni, Econet's Group Chief Executive Officer, said despite all the challenges confronting our country, the company saw it fit to celebrate and shower its customers with Christmas gifts as an appreciation of their continued support.

"We are giving our customers the assurance that even though it was a tough year, we still very much appreciate their custom and business, and have prepared a Christmas gift for them," he said.

The promotion, which is running from November 19 to December 31, 2020, will see subscribers winning several gifts over the next six weeks, valued at ZW$10 million.

To win the prizes, the company said Econet subscribers will be expected to participate in the company's various promotional events and platforms, including instore and special radio and online programmes.  
 
For example, if a customer buys a Huawei phone on promotion, they can receive a guaranteed free gift such as selfie-stick, headphones or a phone cover. Customers will also receive 6GB of free data for any data capable device purchased from any Econet shop during the period.

Zimbabwe's largest mobile network operator has also lined up eight online regional shows where customers can win prizes for liking Econet Social Media pages and joining the live shows.  

"Prizes will be thrown in during the show and participating customers will be eligible to win prizes. Over 120 prizes worth ZW$4 million will be issued at every show, which will be broadcast live on Star FM and Radio Zimbabwe," said the company's Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Navdeep Kapur.

In addition, over 50 winners will walk away with prizes worth ZW$3 million from the daily radio shows to be hosted by 10 radio stations – eight regional and two national - across the country.

On December 31, 2020, Econet will also host an online and live musical concert. December 31 coincides with the day the company was licensed to operate a mobile business in Zimbabwe back in 1997. At least 120 participants will win prizes worth ZW$1.5 million during the end-of-year musical concert.

In an effort to ensure that everyone has a chance to win, Econet will also conduct several in-store shop promotions.

"We don't want to leave anyone behind. This competition is for all our customers, both in urban and in the rural areas. We have lowered the entry points so that anyone who spends at least ZW$200 in our participating shops will get a chance to pop a balloon and stand a chance to win various prizes.

"This category will see over 23 000 customers win ZW$1 million worth of prices such as cash, airtime and data," Mr Kapur said.


