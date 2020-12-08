Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Standard Bank Group publishes fossil fuels financing policy

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Johannesburg - Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe's parent company, Standard Bank Group, has published its Fossil Fuels Financing Policy as part of its efforts to improve its management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, and contribute to the sustainable development of Africa.

This follows the adoption in 2019 of policies on lending to Coal-fired power projects and Coal-mining operations specifically.

The Fossil Fuels Financing Policy sets out a range of strict conditions that must be met before the bank funds coal, oil and gas projects. These include compliance with the Equator Principles, International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Performance Standards and the World Bank's Environmental, Health, and Safety Guidelines.

In the case of oil and gas activities, the bank will only provide financial products and services to clients that commit to minimising or reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, and that have implemented oil spill preparedness and response plans, for instance.

Among other requirements, the project owner would also need to provide updates on its performance related to water use, waste generation, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions.

As a founding signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, Standard Bank Group is committed to balancing the challenges posed by climate change with the need to support access to reliable and affordable energy that enables inclusive economic growth across Africa.

"The publication of our Fossil Fuels Financing Policy is another important step forward for Standard Bank. We are fully aware that climate change is a material risk to our ability to generate value for all stakeholders over time, and to our purpose of driving sustainable development across the continent," says Wendy Dobson, Head of Group Corporate Citizenship at Standard Bank.

Standard Bank believes that the transition to a lower-carbon economy should be just and fair to developing countries, and to affected stakeholders. The Paris Agreement recognises that this transition will take longer in developing countries, especially in Africa, where access to reliable and affordable energy continues to constrain socio-economic development.

The publication of the Fossil Fuels Financing Policy follows the release of the group's first climate-related financial disclosure report, which is aligned to the principles and recommendations of the global Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Standard Bank's energy finance portfolio is increasingly focused on renewable energy projects. Since 2012, 85% of the bank's energy lending has been to green energy projects.

"We continue to engage with our clients to find solutions that enable them to understand and manage their climate risks, adopt good ESG risk practices, and grow their businesses sustainably," says Kenny Fihla, Chief Executive: Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank Group.

To access reports please find links below:
Fossil Fuels Financing Policy:  https://sustainability.standardbank.com/documents/SBG_Fossil_Fuels_Financing_Policy_FN.pdf
Coal-fired power projects: https://sustainability.standardbank.com/documents/coal-fired-power-finance-policy-2019.pdf
Coal-mining operations: https://sustainability.standardbank.com/documents/thermal-coal-mining-finance-policy-2019.pdf
TCFD Report: https://sustainability.standardbank.com/documents/Standard_Bank_Group_TCFD_Interim_Report_2020.pdf

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Chief Inspector Ncube in court

1 hr ago | 119 Views

SRC targets 'weeds' around Zifa president

1 hr ago | 32 Views

IPPs now producing 135MW as ZERA cancels 8 licences

1 hr ago | 70 Views

2021 National Budget: The Good & the Bad

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Ratepayers act against council graft

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

'Mnangagwa is the Deng Xiaoping of Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on Masvingo

6 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Woman sues Chiwenga for loss of pregnancy

6 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

7 hrs ago | 1265 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

7 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

7 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

7 hrs ago | 979 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

7 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

7 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

7 hrs ago | 978 Views

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

7 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

7 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

7 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

8 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

8 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Khupe congress awaits police nod

8 hrs ago | 474 Views

Police turn into beggars for survival

8 hrs ago | 703 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 760 Views

Gweru dam levels increase

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Matibiri steps down

8 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

8 hrs ago | 377 Views

Loga chops off six

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

8 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

8 hrs ago | 310 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

8 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over border commercial chaos

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

NRZ passenger service fails to stay afloat

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bosso's Dembare kit Sponsors adamant on colours

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zifa AGM hangs in balance

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

Unions urge scrapping of final year exams

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

PG Industries relocates its Bulawayo Centre

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Teacher kills Zanu-PF official

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

8 hrs ago | 802 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days