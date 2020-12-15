Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

In which cases, is it profitable to outsource tasks?

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
So, you have an urgent need to reduce the number of tasks for employees, but at the same time to work smoothly and even save money. All this can be done if you attract services of the company on outsourcing. We will tell you about what this concept means and what its main features are in the form of a "question-and-answer".

Today outsourcing is one of the main trends all over the world, because in any business there are tasks that are convenient to outsource, so as not to do them yourself or not to hire staff. An outsourcer can be either a private person (freelancer) or the whole company.

What is outsourcing?

Outsourcing is the transfer by a company of part of its tasks or processes to third parties under subcontract. It is an agreement under which the work is performed by people from an outside company, who are usually also experts in your type of work.

What is the essence of outsourcing?

Outsourcing allows a company to focus on manufacturing or creating its key product, without spraying itself in parallel on processes that are additional to it.

What are the advantages of outsourcing for companies?

Outsourcing, of course, has many advantages. The firm, which deals with it professionally, has employees of the appropriate qualification on its staff, and regularly checks and improves the skills of its employees.

Outsourcer companies also have the opportunity to direct the efforts of their company to the manufacture of the product for which they were created. Such companies work more reliable and stable than the employees in the firms, but it is important to know, how to find a good virtual assistant. When concluding an agreement with an outsourcing company, it is possible to fully prescribe any material responsibility.

Main risks of outsourcing:
Speed of service provision. The outsourcing company may not be as fast as your employee in the firm, as it serves not you alone;
Privacy of data storage. If you do not specify this point in your contract, you may be unprotected and your internal information may spread outside the firm;
Failure to combine the functionality of different positions in one person. Sometimes positions are combined in a company so that one person performs the functions of two, if not more, employees. For example, an accountant and a secretary to a manager. In the case of outsourcing, such a combination is impossible to achieve.

How costly can outsourcing be for companies?

Outsourcing is not really costly for a company. If we calculate all the costs of performing a certain process, the outsourcing will be cheaper, more reliable and stable in any case. Nowadays such areas of work in the companies as accounting, IT support, recruitment, marketing, SMM, logistics, transport, courier services, personnel training are often given for outsourcing.

What functions are most often outsourced by the company?

The modern world of technology contributes to the ability to work from anywhere in the world, so the number of outsourcing processes is growing.

In the firm of a small format all the related functions are transferred to the service companies, in particular: accounting, IT support, programming, system administration, legal services, search and hiring of employees, logistics, SMM, call centers, personnel training and many others.

To be fair, it should be noted that outsourcing firms also actively use outsourcing. In the modern world the manager does not have time for many processes, so it is more optimal to transfer them for outsourcing.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa gags Zanu-PF followers

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Zinara pines for forex payments

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa frets over social media

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Mamutse should be back at work, says Zifa

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Bulawayo dam levels rise

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Bribery and corruption spree at registry offices

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Beitbridge records increase in teenage pregnancies

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Potraz hands over ICT equipment to the disabled

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Mutare worker up for forging COVID-19 certificates

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Police officer convicted of assaulting minor

13 mins ago | 8 Views

RBZ ends Fidelity Printers monopoly

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Prosecutor in Abdul case suspended

15 mins ago | 8 Views

State opposes Mafume bail

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Relief for Loga

17 mins ago | 9 Views

2020 a success, Mnangagwa claims

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Bhebhe suffers blow

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Machete-wielding Shamva robbers jailed 10 years

19 mins ago | 7 Views

High Court relaxes MDC trio bail conditions

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Govt warns errant drivers

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Can anything good come from Lupane?

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe to host ODI WC qualifiers

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dealt a severe blow

25 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa 'bans' Zanu-PF members from social media

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Man assaults cops

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam under investigation

26 mins ago | 28 Views

Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Master KG promotes Zimbabweans on upcoming Jerusalema album

27 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

27 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa commends Cabinet

28 mins ago | 28 Views

Stanchart in eye of storm over Mthuli Ncube tax

28 mins ago | 41 Views

Goose or Gander: Govt bans Xmas parties

29 mins ago | 61 Views

Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

32 mins ago | 94 Views

Mafume must stop shifting blame

33 mins ago | 49 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

33 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora inflows set for record levels

33 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean diplomat lands top UN post

34 mins ago | 27 Views

Mohadi returns

34 mins ago | 53 Views

Armed robbers prosecutor on the run

35 mins ago | 89 Views

Netflix adds Strive Masiyiwa to Board Of Directors

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Soldiers severely tortured 2 men while praying on mountain

36 mins ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Covid-19 seed maize relief programme

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

CAPS United ordered to settle 2017 debt in United States dollars

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

Defence takes police officer to task over Mafume bribe claim

13 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Chamisa's Senator dies

13 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Dr Chiwenga launches his book titled 'Goose or gander'

13 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Registar general's trial continues

14 hrs ago | 828 Views

State queries suspension orders in Rushwaya case

14 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul's bail

14 hrs ago | 950 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days