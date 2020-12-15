Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

IntlTech - Helping your business succeed

by Staff writer
2 mins ago | Views
IntlTech is a digital marketing and web development company based in Toronto, Canada. We have got a professional team of online marketers, web developers, designers, SEO specialists, content managers, and tech support guys who do the things they love and know what your business needs. In the fascinating and complicated world of business marketing and online promotion, we will become your digital guide to success. Let us tell you more about our company and the things we do.


 Digital marketing

Among the services we provide are search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing (FB, Instagram, etc.), targeting and retargeting advertising, email marketing, PPC ads, and offline marketing strategies.

Don't know what channel you should choose? Don't worry. We are interested in results and your success. To make sure we take benefit out of every coin you spend on the promotional campaign, we will start with a careful analysis of your business, a niche where you operate, and target audience.

One of the greatest benefits of our team in this sphere is that we practice a cross-channel marketing strategy. What does it mean? We will unite and interrelate a few promotional channels to hit the common goal.



Design
The team of our creative designers believes that design is more than colors and fonts. It is the aesthetic perception that may visually carry to the visitors the message and concept of your brand. Can you disagree with them? We can't.

Trends and styles are great, but we believe that an individual approach is key. No templates. No stereotypes. To create a design that matches your idea of how you would like your corporate or eCommerce website, business card, email template, or even general branding to look, we will understand the message of your company you carry to the business world, analyze the market and competitors, and offer a unique personalized solution. Of course, we will negotiate with you all the details starting with the logo to the color shades of the texts.

Web development

This is where a real magic starts. Although it is the most complicated part of the creation of a website, it is the most fascinating and interesting. Front-end and back-end development make the buttons and animations alive on the website and allow the actual interaction between your website, server, and the user.

The key here is usability and user-orientation. Our developers will make sure they fulfill all the designers' ideas, your wishes but make it all convenient, easy, and comprehensive for the website visitors. What is the sense of a modern and attractive website with strange navigation and a complicated menu where the potential customer cannot even figure out how to find the things he/she is looking for?

Our task is to make the complicated things easy, understandable for the average user, and create a website that attracts and sells.

Technical support

Everything we have mentioned before is based on the successful and smooth performance of the website. Technical support is like four whales for your effective marketing campaign, positive customers' experience, a boost in sales, and a trustworthy online reputation. Bugs, technical errors, and slow page loading speed are the worst enemies of any business, planning to scale online. That is why our IT guys are ready to guard your website day and night to make sure it works as smoothly as on the first day.

Do you feel the benefit? You would not have to open the technical department and hire more staff, you can simply delegate this duty to IntlTech and relax, always knowing that your website and online business are in safe hands.

Why IntlTech rocks?


With such a variety of marketing and IT companies on the Canadian market, you may ask a logical question - why choose IntlTech? We will not claim that we are professional and creative (as a well-known template states). But we will say that we love what we do and really care about the success of our clients. We are dedicated and focused on the results. IntlTech wants to help. We are not afraid of challenges. We learn and take lessons every time we do something new.
IntlTech is a nonstandard solution for your business. If you are looking for an actual result, reliability, and stable cooperation - you are in the right place. IntlTech - an expert in digital marketing and web development in Toronto, Canada.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Abednico Bhebhe has the last laugh

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

Bulawayo council plans to recommission dams

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man stabbed to death after bar tiff

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Beitbridge traffic now queues for up to 15km

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Soldier demands US$15,000 from wife's lover

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

NetOne fires Muchenje again

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

8 hrs ago | 534 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Workplace injustices

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

The days we celebrate, why?

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

15 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

15 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

16 hrs ago | 5648 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

16 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

16 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

16 hrs ago | 3535 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

16 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

16 hrs ago | 1323 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

16 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

16 hrs ago | 286 Views

EFF founding president steps down

17 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

17 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

17 hrs ago | 820 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

17 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

17 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

17 hrs ago | 981 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

17 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

17 hrs ago | 597 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

17 hrs ago | 158 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

17 hrs ago | 509 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

17 hrs ago | 588 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

17 hrs ago | 429 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

17 hrs ago | 741 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

17 hrs ago | 129 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

17 hrs ago | 200 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

17 hrs ago | 121 Views

Curfew chaos at border

17 hrs ago | 329 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

17 hrs ago | 253 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

17 hrs ago | 175 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

Woman kills hubby

17 hrs ago | 525 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

17 hrs ago | 488 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

17 hrs ago | 290 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days