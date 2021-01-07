Latest News Editor's Choice


Nyanhongo takes over as Stanbic CE effective 1 Janaury 2021

Stanbic Bank has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Solomon Nyanhongo as Chief Executive (CE) with effect from 1 January 2021.

Nyanhongo takes over from Joshua Tapambgwa who leaves after 18 illustrious years with the leading financial services institution.

The Board Chairman of the Standard Bank Group subsidiary, Gregory Sebborn welcomed Nyanhongo to the helm of the institution and was looking forward to his astute management skills to carry the organisation forward.

"Please join us in congratulating Solomon as he assumes his challenging new position and we look forward to him continuing to drive growth and innovation in the Bank for the benefit of its many and varied customers." said Sebborn.

Nyanhongo joined the bank in 2003 as a Senior Manager, Finance. He was then appointed Head of Finance in 2009 and subsequently Chief Financial Officer in the same year, a position he has held till his recent appointment.

Nyanhongo is a Chartered Accountant who also holds various qualifications, amongst which is a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Nottingham Trent University (UK) Bachelor of Accounting Science (Honours) from University of South Africa (UNISA) and an Honours Accounting degree from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Sebborn had kind words for Tapambgwa who he described as an astute, dedicated team player.

"Tapambgwa will forever leave an indelible mark on Stanbic Bank as he helped steer the ship during turbulent times for the economy at large but in particular the banking sector," said Sebborn.

Nyanhongo said he was looking forward to his new challenge with excitement and was raring to go.

"Stanbic Bank is a big institution and being appointed to take it forward is a challenge I welcome with both hands. Having worked closely with Josh (Tapambgwa) and observing how he rode all challenges we faced will hold me in good stead going forward. Tapambgwa leaves the institution in fine fettle and I am committed to taking it even further as we move into the era of the "new normal" which calls for innovation as the world embraces digitization and the menacing COVID 19," said Nyanhongo.


Most Popular In 7 Days