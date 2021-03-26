Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz)'s 2020 fourth quarter (Q4) revealed that the total number of active mobile subscriptions in the country has grown by 3.2% to 13 191 708. The highest growth being attributed to NetOne Cellular.

The sector performance report, issued every quarter by the industry regulator, revealed that NetOne increased its active customer subscription base by 6.8% in the three months from October to December 2020.

The recently published report indicated that NetOne was the only mobile network operator to record an increase in market share of 1%, whereas Econet and Telecel lost subscriber market share of 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively. The state owned enterprise has continued on a growth trajectory from Q3 which saw it gain 149 104 active subscribers and 236 037 subscribers in Q4 and has recorded an increase in market share of voice traffic of 0.9 %.

The mobile giant's mobile financial arm, One Money grew by 9.6% from 854 320 to 936 479 reflecting the biggest growth in active mobile money subscriptions.

The Director General, Dr Machengete highlighted in the sector report that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected various sectors posing economic hardship for consumers, businesses and communities across the globe.

The telecommunications sector was not excepted, MNOs and IP networks are playing a pivotal role in the pandemic, enabling data communications, transfer of key information, providing media and entertainment content, enabling e-learning and also enabling financial transactions to take place in the comfort of most Zimbabweans homes which has minimized the growth of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NetOne was commended for the growth in market share which was attributed to the telecoms giant innovative and seamless solutions being supported by sound infrastructure.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

5 hrs ago | 1621 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

5 hrs ago | 2153 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

5 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

5 hrs ago | 744 Views

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

5 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

'No to command vaccination'

5 hrs ago | 656 Views

Hwange Teachers College project our priority, says Govt

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chinese miner in fresh labour storm

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

MDC-T is putting the cart before the horse

5 hrs ago | 614 Views

By-elections will cut Mwonzora to size

5 hrs ago | 696 Views

Praz blacklists 3 vehicle suppliers

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pleads with teachers

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Shona teachers removed from Nkankezi Primary teachers because they could not speak isiNdebele

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mliswa claims discrimination

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 test kits

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

New exam model for Forms 4 and 6

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

End of the road for fugitive

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mbwando blasts Musona, Ndlovu comparisons

5 hrs ago | 871 Views

Chamisa's MDC misleads nation on Patriotic Bill

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Warriors fringe players struggle

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Blitz on smuggling nets 22 buses

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Bona, hubby get 20ha prime land for a song

5 hrs ago | 963 Views

Robbers hit Harare school, get away with US$250,000

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Indian vaccines arrive

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

ZCTU slams employers for sticking to $2 500 minimum wage

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Fuel taxes will prevent tollgate Anarchy

13 hrs ago | 1117 Views

The Liberation War in Nkayi, Matebeleland: The Agenda by Rhodesian Army & State to starve 'terrorists', a personal experience!

13 hrs ago | 882 Views

The US has no free gifts

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

MDC councillor uses government food aid for personal gains

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Suspended council official refuses to surrender council car

16 hrs ago | 969 Views

Matemadanda dropped as political commissar

17 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Obama's step-grandmother dies

17 hrs ago | 1445 Views

OneMoney records growth in subscriptions

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Dlamini-Zuma clobbers Ramaphosa over Rupert

17 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Bushiri extradition hearing: SA witnesses must appear in Malawi court, magistrate rules

17 hrs ago | 829 Views

Abednico Bhebhe rejoins Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Zimbabwe records US$17.7 million trade deficit in January

17 hrs ago | 331 Views

Igcokama likaMthwakazi tops SA radio chart

17 hrs ago | 432 Views

Trucker shot in SA border queue

17 hrs ago | 1269 Views

MDC Alliance member's assault investigations almost done

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimdollar to remain stable

17 hrs ago | 491 Views

Govt frets over Easter holidays

17 hrs ago | 608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days