Econet warns of cases of identity theft to defraud customers

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Image Credit: Quad Cities Daily
Warning: Cases of Identity Theft to Defraud Customers

Please note that we have received isolated complaints from some of our customers, of their mobile lines being purportedly 'hacked'.
 
Econet wishes to assure its valued customers that our systems are safe and secure, and have not been hacked.

Our investigations have however revealed cases of identity theft, where fraudulent, counterfeit, national identity cards (IDs) are being used by some criminal elements to fake the identity of unsuspecting customers and facilitate SIM replacements.

We have alerted our channels of this scam, and are working with the Police to bring the perpetrators to book and protect our customers.

We urge our customers to be vigilant and report all such cases to the police or the nearest Econet shop.

Thank you for your continued support.
Econet Wireless

Source - Agencies

