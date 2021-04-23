Business / Companies
NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT
1 hr ago | Views
Telecommunications giant NetOne joined the rest the world in commemorating #GirlsInICT. The giant has throughout the month been actively supporting the regular, POTRAZ, and the Ministry of ICT in the thrust to spread awareness and bridging the gender digital divide.
Girls in ICT Day is a day that was set aside by the ITU to celebrate the achievements of women in the male dominated ICT space. This year, 2021, NetOne also joins the rest of the world in celebrating 10 years of striving and actively participating in the reduction of the digital gap between the girl child and her male counterparts. Leaving the woman behind has affected their emancipation and their contribution towards economic development. This year's theme: Connected Girls, Creating Brighter Futures is aimed at correcting the past mistakes and bring women on the table to contribute towards economic development and shaping the future of ICTs.
NetOne has corporate citizen has also had meaningful partnerships with other institutions to spread awareness and to encourage child "What a man can do, a woman can do". One such partnership is the one between NetOne and HIT (Harare Institute of Technology). The partnership gave the young girls from HIT the opportunity to meet and interact with woman and girls in the technical and IT field. This experience broke the notion that some jobs are only for men, as the girls saw first-hand, ladies that are in various IT and technical positions.
NetOne does not only support the encouragement of girls to join ICTs but also employs women who join these high technical and technology driven departments. Several women in the organization hold different positions from Top management down to the bottom. The government owned entity prides itself in providing equal opportunities to both male and female across the board.
"Our selection processes are not biased towards men. We run our recruitments on an equal opportunity for all basis" says the NetOne spokesperson. He adds "It's so sad to see that few girls are willing to take up careers in ICT. The few that have taken that path and got employed by the company are doing extremely well". One of the female engineers last month got recognition for being amongst the top 10 best students in a training course that was facilitated by the mobile giant, Huawei. This goes to show that if given equal opportunities, women can perform at par, if not better – in certain instances, than their male counterparts.
NetOne is also planning to continue awareness programs to help prepare the girl child to take up "The Jobs of the Future". This is after the realization the all jobs of the future will require someone to have some level of ICT literacy
Girls in ICT Day is a day that was set aside by the ITU to celebrate the achievements of women in the male dominated ICT space. This year, 2021, NetOne also joins the rest of the world in celebrating 10 years of striving and actively participating in the reduction of the digital gap between the girl child and her male counterparts. Leaving the woman behind has affected their emancipation and their contribution towards economic development. This year's theme: Connected Girls, Creating Brighter Futures is aimed at correcting the past mistakes and bring women on the table to contribute towards economic development and shaping the future of ICTs.
NetOne has corporate citizen has also had meaningful partnerships with other institutions to spread awareness and to encourage child "What a man can do, a woman can do". One such partnership is the one between NetOne and HIT (Harare Institute of Technology). The partnership gave the young girls from HIT the opportunity to meet and interact with woman and girls in the technical and IT field. This experience broke the notion that some jobs are only for men, as the girls saw first-hand, ladies that are in various IT and technical positions.
"Our selection processes are not biased towards men. We run our recruitments on an equal opportunity for all basis" says the NetOne spokesperson. He adds "It's so sad to see that few girls are willing to take up careers in ICT. The few that have taken that path and got employed by the company are doing extremely well". One of the female engineers last month got recognition for being amongst the top 10 best students in a training course that was facilitated by the mobile giant, Huawei. This goes to show that if given equal opportunities, women can perform at par, if not better – in certain instances, than their male counterparts.
NetOne is also planning to continue awareness programs to help prepare the girl child to take up "The Jobs of the Future". This is after the realization the all jobs of the future will require someone to have some level of ICT literacy
Source - Byo24News